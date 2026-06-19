Rangers-Padres Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

The Texas Rangers enter their series with the San Diego Padres fighting multiple battles.

The Rangers (35-39) have lost five out of six games since getting back to .500 after beating the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series on June 11. Texas is still within striking distance in the AL West, but the Seattle Mariners are starting to find their groove and have a three-game lead.

Texas was swept by the Minnesota Twins in a series that ended on Thursday. Each Rangers starting pitcher gave up a first-inning home run and multiple runs in the frame as the Rangers were unable to come back. Texas is now 0-15 when it gives up multiple first-inning runs. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said on Thursday that, at this point, it could be mental.

That’s not a good problem to have when Texas is trying to crawl back into the playoff race.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and key matchups.

San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, left, and catcher Kyle Higashioka. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Monday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Padres: Padres.TV

Tuesday: 3:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Padres: Padres.TV

Thursday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Padres: Padres.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Padres: KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860.

Starting Pitchers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Friday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.17) vs. San Diego RHP Randy Vásquez (6-4, 3.63)

Saturday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-7, 4.23) vs. San Diego RHP Walker Buehler (4-3, 4.14)

Sunday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-6, 4.27) vs. San Diego TBD

Key Matchups

Based on the starting pitching matchups, these are hitters to watch against those pitchers this weekend:

Joc Pederson (TEX) vs. Vásquez, .250, 1 home run, two RBI in eight at-bats.

Manny Machado (SD) vs. deGrom, .300, 20 at-bats.

Wyatt Langford (TEX) vs. Buehler, .400, five at-bats.

Ty France (SD) vs. Eovaldi, .500, one home run, two RBI, 14 at-bats.

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

7-Day Concussion List: SS Corey Seager (eligible to be activated on Friday).

10-Day Injured List: C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), OF Evan Carter (right oblique strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement), LHP Jalen Beeks (lower back spasms).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

Rangers June Schedule

at Miami June 22-24; at Toronto June 25-28; at Cleveland June 29-July 1.