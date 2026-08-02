Rangers Set Lineup as Kumar Rocker Tries to Salvage Series with Astros

It all comes down to Kumar Rocker. He's the pitcher standing between the Texas Rangers and being swept by the Houston Astros.

After two disastrous outings by Texas’ Top 2 stirring pitchers, it's up to the second-year pro to help Texas salvage a win on Sunday. On Friday, Nathan Eovaldi surrendered 10 hits and six runs in five innings. On Saturday, Jacob deGrom surrendered five runs in less than four innings.

Can Rocker do better? He must, or the Rangers risk the following:

Falling to 55-57 overall;

Falling 2.5 games behind the Astros (57-55) in the AL West;

Forcing president of baseball operations Chris Young into a position where he might have to sell expiring contracts on the final day of the trade deadline, which is Monday.

The Rangers aren’t just trying to salvage a series. They may be trying to salvage their entire trade deadline strategy.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 2, 2026

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

CF Evan Carter (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

C Elias Diaz

2B Cameron Cauley

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Sunday: 1:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Astros: Space City Home Network; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Astros: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Starting Pitchers

Sunday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (4-8, 4.03) vs. Astros RHP Peter Lambert (8-5. 3.06)

Three Rangers Matchups to Watch

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joc Pederson: Has the most experience against Astros starter Peter Lambert, with 16 career at-bats. He is batting .250 against him with two home runs and three RBI. Once again, the left-handed designated hitter will be in the leadoff spot.

Brandon Nimmo: This would be a good time for Brandon Nimmo to break out of his doldrums against Lambert. He is 0-for-7 lifetime against the right-hander. The lefty has been hitting well of late with a .291/.361/.436 slash in his last 15 games. Texas needs him to have a big day at the plate.

Yordan Alvarez (HOU) vs. Rocker: It’s like a broken record. But did you know that Alvarez has the most home runs of any player against the Texas Rangers this season? In fact, he has the most home runs of any TEAM against the Rangers this year. Just give him the MVP now. By the way — he has two home runs and four RBI in four career at-bats against Rocker. An intentional walk isn’t a bad play on Sunday.