Corey Seager Not Talking Timeline but Injured Star Poised for Rangers Return

ARLINGTON — Corey Seager sat on a bench in the Texas Rangers dugout, and it was clear that Sunday’s live batting practice was different than Friday’s.

He and the Rangers turned up the intensity on his workout. He did everything he did on Friday, including an extra “inning” at the plate. His final swing? A home run.

“He looked like the normal Corey Seager,” Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said, who watched Seager’s final swings from behind home plate.

As for Seager? He didn’t offer a timeline, but he knows what the next — and perhaps final — steps are.

“Honestly just getting back is kind of the priority,” he said. “I just want to get back out there again.”

Corey Seager’s Last Steps

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers plan to have Seager go through a third live batting practice on Monday, which is also a day game. It’s likely to be more focused on hitting than the last two sessions, which included running the bases and fielding at his position. Texas wants to see him bounce back from back-to-back hitting sessions.

After that? Seager, who isn’t a fan of rehab assignments, acknowledged that one is probably necessary give he went on the injured list at the end of June with his second back injury of the year.

“You don’t want to be in a position to do them, but it’s probably been long enough to where I need to at least go play a couple of innings just to check a box,” he said. “Get out there, less stress. Hopefully I can slide, move around, twitch a couple of times on defense. Jus the small, little things you can’t recreate out here, just to make sure.”

Schumaker said on Friday that a rehab stint for Seager was more likely than not. It sounds like he won’t have to talk his slugger into it.

“Today it was really good,” he said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and then we’ll discuss the rehab assignment.”

Both of Texas’ top affiliates, Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock, are at home this week. Seager did two rehab games at Frisco in June when he was coming back from the back injury the first time.

Seager said he really didn’t do anything different to the back. It was the same area as the first time around and he couldn’t guarantee that it won’t happen again.

“I would love to tell you yes, but as you know, backs are not [the injury] you want,” he said.