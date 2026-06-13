Rangers Move Evan Carter to Injured List, Recall Cody Freeman

The Texas Rangers won't have center fielder Evan Carter for at least the next 10 days after he was moved to the injured list on Saturday.

Carter was not in the batting order when it was released by the Rangers in advance of Saturday's game with the Boston Red Sox. Shortly before the lineup was released, he was placed on the 10-day IL, per the Rangers, and infielder Cody Freeman was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. Freeman was in the starting lineup at second base.

Carter left Friday's game with right oblique soreness after he made an incredible defensive play in the fourth inning, diving to finish off a running catch of a flyball by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

It was an odd way to get the injury, according to Rangers manager Skip Schumaker.

“I’ve never seen it on a diving catch,” Schumaker said to Rangers Sports Network after Friday’s 10-1 loss to Boston. “It’s usually after a check swing.”

Evan Carter Update

Carter might not have played the next two games anyway, unless he was moved into the lineup as a defensive replacement after a pitching change.

The Red Sox planned to start left-handed pitchers the next two games, with Ranger Suarez expected to start on Saturday and Connelly Early expected to serve on Sunday.

Carter has just one hit against left-handed pitching this season and during the last homestand Schumaker said that he did not expect to start Carter against left-handed pitching until Carter showed more aptitude for it in pre-game sessions.

The outfielder has been working against left-handed batting practice pitchers and in simulated situations in the cage to try and improve from that side of the plate. Right now, his above-average defense in center field is keeping him in the order against right-handed pitching.

Carter is slashing .176/.292/.321 with six home runs and 21 RBI in 66 games this season After two injury-marred seasons, the emphasis has been on ensuring that he’s available to play every day and not necessarily play every day. He’s played in all but eight of the Rangers’ first 74 games. He set a career record for most games played in an MLB season this week.

He remains a part of the lineup against right-handed pitching because of his defense. He is one of the best defenders on the team with five defensive runs saved so far in 2026. When he’s on the field, he’s been an elite defender, which is why the Rangers are giving his struggling bat so much rope.