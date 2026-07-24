As Corey Seager Progresses, Another Rangers Slugger on Verge of Injured List

ARLINGTON — As live batting practices go, Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager got quite the workout.

Meanwhile, third baseman Josh Jung may be on the verge of heading to the injured list.

As Seager gets traction to a possible return, the Rangers face the prospect of a moment with him on the field, but Jung on the IL as they try to assess how they will approach the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Corey Seager and Josh Jung Updates

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seager didn’t just go through a live batting practice on Friday. He essentially went through a simulated game, with infield drills, up/downs and full baserunning. It was as close to a “rehab game” as he could get without going to an affiliate.

“The setup we had going was almost like a rehab assignment,” Schumaker said. “But it’s tough to mimic certain things.”

Schumaker said recovery would be key for Seager as the Rangers want him to go through at least one more live batting practice. That will be either Saturday or Sunday and he said that will depend on Seager. It will also depend on finding a capable pitcher from Double-A or Triple-A to throw to him. Right now, he’s on the calendar for Sunday.

A rehab assignment to an affiliate is still on the table. Schumaker said he wasn’t married to the idea of an extended rehab for Seager and that one or two games could be sufficient for the two-time World Series MVP.

As for Jung, the news is not as good. He ran and did other baseball activities before the clubhouse opened and Schumaker said that Jung could not get up to full speed sprinting. He estimated him at 50%.

This comes after Jung left Tuesday’s game with a calf injury and didn’t play on Wednesday. Thursday was an off day. The hope was that two days off would have Jung ready for Friday’s game.

“I saw him run,” Schumaker said. “He couldn’t run. … He can’t sprint. It’s tough to lobby when you can’t run.”

Schumaker didn’t rule out using Jung as a pinch-hitter but he didn’t sound encouraged by where Jung was at in his recover. He said the team would need to decide soon to have coverage for this weekend’s series with Seattle. Ezequiel Duran started at third base.

It seems likely that, barring a fast turnaround, Jung could be headed for the IL.

“Probably pretty soon,” he said. “Yeah, we’re going to have to make a decision on what that looks like. It’s tough to be a man down in any series.