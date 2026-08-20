How Rangers Bullpen Lines Up Behind Jacob deGrom’s Next Start

Jacob deGrom will start on Thursday night for the Texas Rangers against the Washington Nationals. But how long can he go?

That’s the question going into the game. Last Thursday in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels he left the game after two innings with what the Rangers called right triceps fatigue. All signs point to him being ready.

Last week he threw 53 pitches and left the bullpen with seven innings to cover. It didn’t sit well with him after the game but Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said there was no question about shutting him down after that inning.

Texas needs more length from deGrom on Thursday. They have three more games with the Angels starting on Friday, followed by an off day. Best case scenario? deGrom goes six innings and hands the bullpen a lead. Worst case? Well, rewind last Thursday’s game.

So how is the bullpen set up to support deGrom on Thursday?

Rangers’ Bullpen Set-Up for Thursday

Texas Rangers pitcher Chase Silseth. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers are fortunate in one regard. Two relievers have not pitched this week, thanks to the nature of the first two games of the series — a 5-0 Rangers win and a 6-0 Nationals win. Closer Jacob Latz and reliever Chase Silseth could cover up to three innings for Texas.

That would be the ideal scenario — deGrom works six while the left-hander, Latz and the right-hander, Silseth pick up the rest. Silseth generally only pitches one inning. Latz has several two-inning saves this season. If it’s a close game, depending on matchups, that’s one way the Rangers could set things up.

Next are the relievers that threw on Tuesday. Starter Cal Quantrill did the Rangers a huge favor by pitching seven innings in that 5-0 victory. Left-hander Robby Ahlstrom pitched to four hitters and right-hander Jakob Junis pitched to one. Left-hander Tyler Alexander threw to five hitters to close the game.

In a high-leverage situation requiring a right-hander, Junis should be available with no restrictions. Ahlstrom and Alexander may also be available. Ahlstrom threw 17 pitches while Alexander threw 23. Both have pitched on one day’s rest.

Finally, three relievers threw on Wednesday. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery likely won’t pitch Thursday after throwing two innings against the Nationals. The former starter hasn’t pitched in back-to-back games yet and is unlikely to be asked to do so.

Right-handed relievers Cole Winn and Peyton Gray each pitched an inning. Winn threw 17 pitches while Gray threw 27.

Schumaker will likely try to stay away from the pair unless it’s necessary. Texas has up to five relievers it can access to support deGrom on Thursday, should he leave the game early.