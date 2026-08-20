Rangers Set Jacob deGrom’s Next Start Amid Recovery from Triceps Fatigue

Jacob deGrom is going to give it a go for the Texas Rangers.

Rangers PR, the official social account for Texas Rangers communications, posted that deGrom will start Thursday’s finale against the Washington Nationals, with left-hander Andrew Alvarez set to start for the Nats.

deGrom started last Thursday for the Rangers in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. He only made it through two innings and threw 53 pitches before he was sidelined with right triceps fatigue. He’s thrown at least two bullpen sessions since then as Texas hoped to avoid an injured list stint for the 38-year-old right-hander.

For now, it appears they have avoided that potential.

Jacob deGrom to Start

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom.Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With both Nathan Eovaldi and Jack Leiter on the injured list, the Rangers did not want to place a third starter on the IL unless it was necessary. Leiter, who is coming off ankle surgery, is making an injury rehab start on Wednesday with Double-A Frisco. Eovaldi, who is dealing with an elbow issue, can’t come off the IL until next week.

Texas was able to work around his regular starting spot on Tuesday thanks to an off day on Monday after a seven-day, seven-game road trip. Because deGrom threw last Thursday, combined with the off day, the Rangers were able to reset their rotation and give him extra time to rest.

Cal Quantrill started Tuesday’s game and Kumar Rocker started Wednesday’s game. Both were starting on either normal or extra rest. deGrom will get two extra days of rest due to the off day.

Thursday will be deGrom’s 24th start of the season. He has an 8-8 record with a 3.95 ERA, with 147 strikeouts and 31 walks in 120.2 innings. He’s already thrown for 100 or more innings for the second straight season, the first time he’s done that since the 2018 and 2019 seasons, when deGrom threw more than 200 innings each season.

Depending on what happens on Wednesday, deGrom could return to the mound with the AL West division lead on the line. Texas (62-64) is a game back of the Houston Astros (63-63) going into action. If the Rangers beat the Nationals and the Astros lose to the Los Angeles Angels, then the division lead would be tied.

If the Astros maintain the lead, deGrom could pitch Texas to a tie with the Astros by winning on Thursday, combined with an Astros loss.