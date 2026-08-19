One Rangers Pitcher Has Become an Unexpected Solution

The 2026 Texas Rangers are no strangers to the ups and downs of an MLB season. In early August, they went on a four-game winning streak and had a favorable week with matchups against the Los Angeles Angels and Athletics.

Instead, they went 2-5 and slipped in the American League West standings. Despite their recent struggles, the Rangers are still within striking distance, and on Tuesday, they got a massive start from an unexpected hero.

That player was Cal Quantrill. He pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed four hits, and struck out five to give Texas a 5-0 win over the Washington Nationals.

Quantrill Has Answered Every Task

Texas Rangers pitcher Cal Quantrill delivers a pitch. Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quantrill has had an untraditional year. Before coming to Arlington, the veteran righty made 149 career starts and hadn't made a relief outing since 2021. He began the season in Triple-A, but didn't wait long to return to the big leagues.

Quantrill was used as an innings eater out of the bullpen. He wasn't making high-leverage appearances, but was simply someone to get through a lopsided game. Quantrill was facing unusual circumstances, but he made the most of every opportunity.

Whether it's two innings, closing out a game, or a seven-inning start, Quantrill has been a quick solution for Skip Schumaker. In August, Quantrill has a 0.95 ERA over three starts with 15 strikeouts and four walks. He's doing whatever it takes to help the team win.

"You get what you earn, and I think that this has been an opportunity to become a better pitcher, and reestablish myself, and prove that I can pitch deep into games, Quantrill told Kennedi Landry of mlb.com. "But I can also be good out of the 'pen. I knew what I was signing up for here. I think we're aligned on what our goals are, and that's to go to the playoffs."

The Guy the Rangers Need

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cal Quantrill comes off the field. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To make a run to October, a team needs guys like Quantrill. Pitching isn't always as glorious as it's made out to be. Quantrill knows this firsthand.

But you need someone who can grind out the tough outs, who can change their role on a whim, and deliver when the team needs it most. Quantrill continues to represent the unsung hero.

He may not be the sole reason Texas wins games, but on Tuesday, he was a solution for a team desperately seeking one. The Rangers have a lot of work to do, but Quantrill can ease the burden when you least expect it.