How to Watch Rangers Face Diamondbacks: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers just hope their starting pitcher can, well, start on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rangers made waves before Monday’s game by scratching starter Nathan Eovaldi due to left side tightness. Texas did it out of an abundance of caution, but the veteran also went to go get scans of the side before he arrived at Globe Life Field.

That forced Texas to throw a bullpen game on Monday, with Jakob Junis — who has been working high-leverage innings late in games — taking the ball in the first inning. The Texas bullpen gave up one run but the Rangers lost, 1-0, as they only got one baserunner to second base.

For Tuesday’s game, the Rangers intend to start left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

Texas is just a couple of days away from hitting the road for the second three-city road trip of the season. After an off day on Thursday, Texas will hit Houston, Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels before returning home to face the Astros on Memorial Day.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Diamondbacks: DBACKS.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 5.18) vs. Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (1-3, 4.70)

Gore has two things he needs to get under control — giving up earned runs and walks. He’s given up at least three earned runs in each of his last four starts, including five earned runs in two of them. He’s also allowed at least three walks in each of his last three starts, and six walks in a start on April 14 against the Athletics.

He leads the Rangers in walks and earned runs allowed (tied with Jack Leiter). Get those two things under control and the lefty can give the Rangers the kind of innings coverage it needs. After a bullpen game on Monday, it’s critical Gore goes at least six innings.

Gallen was s free agent last offseason, but he ended up landing where his career started. He hasn’t won a game since April 1. May has been rough. He has started two games and given up 10 combined earned runs in those two starts. He’s walked five and struck out eight. Batters are hitting .292 against him so he’s giving up quite a bit of traffic.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).