MacKenzie Gore Easing into Important Position in Rangers Rotation

MacKenzie Gore is forever going to be measured by the haul the Washington Nationals got from the Texas Rangers in trade.

When the Rangers made the deal in January, they gave up five of their Top 30 prospects. It was a significant gamble for Texas, which had already parted with several top prospects in deadline trades the previous July. Their thought was simple — two years with Gore in the rotation behind Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi would extend the team’s ability to compete for the postseason.

Gore’s scouting report is clear — he strikes guys out. His year-to-year ERA is higher than one would like, but he can get his team to the sixth inning. With the Nationals he was 26-41, a record that masked his talent. I mean, how else does a pitcher with a 5-15 record last season get to an All-Star Game? The season before he went 10-12 with a 3.90 ERA, the best season of his career.

For Texas, thus far, he’s been solid. His Statcast numbers show where is doing well, can improve and level up to help the rotation after five starts.

MacKenzie Gore at a Glance

MacKenzie Gore, K'ing the Side in the 4th.



8Ks thru 4 pic.twitter.com/nIjC3FpUQI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 8, 2026

Here are Gore’s traditional baseball numbers after five starts:

He is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA with 235 strikeouts and 12 walks in 26 innings. He has a 1.19 WHIP and is allowing batters to hit .202 against him.

One odd split is that left-handed hitters have a better average (.238) than right-handed hitters (.192) even though lefties only have 21 at-bats against him to 73 for right-handers. The slugging numbers are practically the same (.381 to .384) but the on-base gap is wide (.360 to .280). Lefties have five hits in 21 at-bats so far. Those gaps are likely to narrow.

Gore has collected a bWAR of 0.2. His career best was 3.0 in 2025 when he went 5-15 with a. 4.17 ERA and made the All-Star Game. He was Top 25 in the Majors with 185 strikeouts.

Statcast Numbers

"If MacKenzie is just MacKenzie Gore, he's going to be really really good." - Skip on MacKenzie Gore this Spring and beyond



Watch full interview: https://t.co/vWHlMAVmNZ pic.twitter.com/KUjyZ9ig6R — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) February 28, 2026

It’s not a surprise that Gore’s best Statcast number is his strikeout rate, which is 32.4% and in the 91st percentile among pitchers. That directly connects to his whiff rate (28.4%, 67th percentile), his barrel rate (16.7%, third percentile) and his hard-hit rate (48.3%, 15th percentile). His four-seam fastball and his curveball, in tandem, are hard to hit. He can mix in four other pitches, with his change-up his best third option.

With that arsenal, he should be inducing more chase. But at 27.2%, that’s only in the 32nd percentile. That may also explain the walk rate, which is 11.1% but only in baseball’s 34th percentile. The walk rate is bordering on the worst of his career.

For a pitcher that rings up hitters, his offspeed run value is in the 79th percentile and his fastball run value is in the 45th percentile. That’s not an anomaly. Gore has used his four-seamer less each year as he’s grown his arsenal of pitches.

What’s Next?

Gore’s numbers, thus far, have hewed closely to last year’s numbers. The difference is that he’s already won two starts whereas last year he won five. He has his best start in his last home start against Seattle, giving up one hit in five innings with nine strikeouts and two walks. His last two starts were losses because gave up too many walks to Sacramento (six) and too many runs to Seattle (five).

The key for his next few starts will be to control walks and get more chase. He’s already limiting hits and maximizing his ability to strike out hitters.