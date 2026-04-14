MacKenzie Gore Leads Rangers vs. Athletics: How to Watch, TV, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers will try to string together a third straight win as they face the Athletics on Tuesday night in Sacramento.

The Rangers (9-7) blew up offensively against the Athletics (8-8) on Monday, as Texas won, 8-1. The Rangers got two home runs from Jake Burger and two RBI hits from Josh Smith and Josh Jung to take care of the Athletics. Nathan Eovaldi gave Texas his second straight quality start and held the Athletics to three hits and no runs in seven innings.

Texas has three more games with the Athletics before heading to Seattle for what should be a huge three-game series with the Mariners. That series sets up to have MacKenzie Gore pitching in the series finale on Sunday, preceded by Jacob deGrom and Eovaldi, the latter of which claimed the win in Monday’s opener.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Athletics

Time: 8:40 p.m. CT

Where: Sutter Health Park, Sacramento, Calif.

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-0, 2.76) vs. Athletics: LHP Jeffrey Springs (2-0, 1.47)

Gore has settled in as a nice addition to the Rangers rotation since he was acquired in a trade in January from the Washington Nationals. He's given Texas at least five innings in each of his three starts and has struck out 25 hitters against five walks in just 16.1 innings. His reputation in Washington was as a left-hander with great strikeout stuff. That has translated to Texas. But with more offense behind him he's been able to get off to a fast start after going 5-15 in 2025.

Springs has built up nicely since he went 5.1 innings and finished with a no decision in his season debut. He's claimed victories in his last two starts, as he went seven innings against the New York Yankees last week, as he gave up just one hit. Across 18.1 innings he's given up eight hits, three earned runs and six walks against 15 strikeouts with a 0.76 WHIP. Springs is pitching like a player who could represent the Athletics at the All-Star Game in July.

Rangers Lineup

The Rangers lineup will be posted here approximately four hours before first pitch.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery).