How to Watch Rangers Face Rival Astros: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers hope to carry the momentum of a 4-2 homestand with them as they face the Houston Astros on Friday night and the start of another three-city road trip.

The Rangers (21-22) will play their arch-rivals down south in a three-game set that starts a 10-day, nine-game road trip that includes stops in Colorado and Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas had its first winning homestand of the season after taking two out of three from the Chicago Cubs last weekend and two out of three from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a series that wrapped up on Wednesday.

That homestand enabled Texas to get within one game of .500 and to trim the Athletics’ lead in the division to one game. The Seattle Mariners, who just left Houston, are also one game back.

Houston (17-28) is in rough shape. The Astros have a long list of injuries, including missing two key pieces of the rotation. The American League April player of the month, Yordan Alvarez, has cooled off at the plate. The Astros are six games behind the Athletics in the division. But the way Houston has played for the first six weeks, it feels like a much wider gap.

But, when the Astros and Rangers play, one can put away the records. The series goes in unusual directions.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 7:10 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas

TV: Rangers: CW33; Astros: Space City Home Network

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jack Leiter (1-3, 4.85) vs. Astros: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (4-1, 1.88)

Leiter can't seem to get into a groove of late and his last start against the Cubs was a strange one. He didn't give up an earned run and only allowed four hits. But he only went 4.2 innings as he gave up five walks and struck out six. The Rangers need him to get back to being more consistent and getting deeper in ball games.

Arrighetti started the season at Triple-A but has been fantastic for Houston since he was called up last month. He won his first four starts of the season before finally absorbing a loss last weekend against Cincinnati. But even in that defeat, he only gave up five hits and an earned run in 5.2 innings. In five starts he's given up just six earned runs.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).