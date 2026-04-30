Rangers Notes: Nathan Eovaldi Shines, Wyatt Langford Heading to Arizona

Nathan Eovaldi needed that.

The struggling Texas Rangers right-hander had a get-right game against one of his former teams, the New York Yankees, in a 3-0 victory on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Eovaldi (3-4) was coming off an awful start against the Athletics on Friday in which he allowed four home runs. He also gave up three home runs in the first inning, just the fourth time he’s done that in his career.

Against New York, he was himself. He provided the Rangers a quality start, as he pitched seven innings, giving up four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. That allowed him to drop his ERA to 4.76. He threw 102 pitches, 72 of which were strikes.

He told reporters after the game that it was his curveball that really helped him on Wednesday. That pitch was an issue in his start on Friday.

"Having that curveball, it's so effective for me,” he said to Rangers Sports Network and other outlets. “Just being able to flip that in there for some first pitch strikes.”

He’s not out of the woods yet. After he won two straight games in which he gave up two earned runs in 13 innings, he lost his next two games and allowed 10 earned runs across those two games.

Eovaldi will likely pitch again in New York next week when the Rangers and Yankees wrap up their season series in The Bronx.

Brandon Nimmo Update

Right fielder Brandon Nimmo left Wednesday’s game in the fifth inning with what the Rangers called right hamstring tightness. After he singled to load the bases, he had visible trouble getting to third base later in the inning. He left the game with trainers.

MLB.com reported that Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that Nimmo first felt the tightness on the single and is considered day-to-day. Nimmo believes he’ll be ready to play in Texas’ next game.

The good news for Texas is that it has two off days in the next week — Thursday and Monday. It gives Nimmo a chance to get extra rest. The Rangers could also DH him instead of playing him in right field.

IL Decisions Coming

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers are likely going to make decisions on both pitcher Carter Baumler and outfielder Wyatt Langford this weekend in Detroit.

Baumler is continuing a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock this week. The Rangers want him to pitch in back-to-back games and see him bounce back before bringing him up. He pitched on Tuesday but did not pitch on Wednesday. If that’s the standard, then he’s not ready yet.

It will be interesting to see who the Rangers will send down once they call him up. Most of the bullpen has pitched well in the past couple of weeks and it may come down to which arm is the least fresh.

Meanwhile, Langford is preparing to head to Arizona to get him some rehab work, per MLB.com. The Rangers wanted him to head to an affiliate to get in a game or two before being activated this weekend in Detroit. But the storms in Texas aren’t cooperating, so Langford confirmed he’ll get at-bats in Arizona for at least a day.

Langford has been on the IL with a right forearm strain while Baumler has been on the IL with a right intercostal strain.

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