How to Watch Rangers, Jacob deGrom Begin Critical Series with Mariners

The Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners face each other for the second time in two weeks, this time in Seattle, at a critical moment for both teams.

Texas (10-9) is tied for the lead in the American League West with the Athletics (10-9), who split a four-games series in Sacramento that ended on Thursday. The Mariners (8-11) are just two games back of the Rangers and the Athletics and have had more than a week to live with the Rangers sweeping them at Globe Life Field last week. That is essentially the difference between the two teams entering the series.

In a strange bit of alignment, the same three pitching matchups are set for the series as a week ago. After Texas right-hander Jacob deGrom faces Seattle right-hander Logan Gilbert on Friday, the remaining matchups include:

Saturday: Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mariners right-hander George Kirby.

Sunday: Rangers left-hander MacKenzie Gore vs. Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo.

The Rangers wrap up their longest road trip of the season on Sunday, followed by a much-needed off-day on Monday. Following that, the Rangers have one of their longest homestands of the season, which includes a trio of three-game series against Pittsburgh, the Athletics and the New York Yankees.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

Skip talks with @LauraStickells after taking the final game against the A's:

⭐️ Field conditions today

⭐️ 9th inning fight

⭐️ Josh Jung's offense lately pic.twitter.com/7hv3sZ9UHK — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 16, 2026

Time: 8:40 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+. Mariners: KING (over-the-air)

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.87) vs. Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-2, 4.18)

deGrom claimed his first victory of the season on Sunday in Los Angeles, as he threw an effective game against the Dodgers. He threw six innings, allowed four hits and an earned run, struck out nine and walked three. He's built up from start to start, and his six innings against the Dodgers was his longest effort this season. He also allowed a home run, and he’s given up a home run in each of his three starts, a development worth monitoring. In his last two games he’s allowed five hits and four walks, and he enters this start with a 0.96 WHIP. Also worth watching is that this will be deGrom’s first start on normal rest.

Gilbert has been highly effective in his last two starts. Against Houston on Sunday he claimed his first win, giving up four hits and one earned run in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked one. In his matchup with deGrom and the Rangers last week, he claimed the loss but threw six innings. He allowed six hits, two earned runs and no walks against five strikeouts. It’s. a far cry from his opener, when he gave up seven hits and five earned runs in 5.1 innings, with three walks and six strikeouts. Like deGrom, he’s sharpened up since his debut.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).