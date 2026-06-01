Rangers-Cardinals Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

The Texas Rangers head to St. Louis to face Cardinals, flush with the success of sweeping the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The Rangers (28-31) are under .500 but salvaged a seven-game homestand after dropping three out of four games to the Houston Astros to start the week. So Texas walked away with a winning homestand. Seattle (31-29) has finally given the AL West a division leader with a winning record for the first time in a week and have won five straight and eight of their last 10.

Texas enters the series with the Cardinals (30-26) 2.5 games behind the Mariners. A sweep in St. Louis would put the Rangers back at .500 before returning home to take on the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and key matchups. This story will be updated if injury reports or starting pitchers change.

Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals

“All in all we played three really good games of baseball and we just have to keep that going.”



Jung's thoughts after going 2-for-4 tonight with a 6 game hit streak. pic.twitter.com/HbJQ2S26fV — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) May 31, 2026

Where: Busch Stadium, St. Louis

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Monday: 6:45 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Cardinals: Cardinals.TV

Tuesday: 6:45 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Royals: Cardinals.TV

Wednesday: 6:45 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Royals: Cardinals.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Cardinals: KMOX 1120 AM/104.1 FM, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)

Starting Pitchers

Final out from the 2nd series sweep this season 🧹 pic.twitter.com/RLrSvX41Q9 — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) May 31, 2026

Monday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (3-4, 3.77) vs. St. Louis RHP Michael McGreevy (3-4, 2.98)

Tuesday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-6, 3.93) vs. St. Louis RHP Dustin May (3-6, 4.57)

Wednesday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-4, 3.96) vs. St. Louis RHP Andre Pallante (5-4, 4.19)

Key Matchups

Based on the starting pitching matchups, these are hitters to watch against those pitchers this weekend:

Masyn Winn (STL) vs. deGrom, 1-for-3 (.333); vs. Gore, .445 average, 1.318 OPS, 1 home run, four RBI in 11 at-bats.

Joc Pederson (TEX) vs. May, .333 average, 1.167 OPS, two RBI.

Jake Burger (TEX) vs. Pallante, two RBI in one at-bat.

Note: No Rangers batter has a hit against McGreevy. No Cardinals batter has a hit against Eovaldi.

Rangers Injuries

Leiter's 6th K of the night was worth a 2nd watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kiqMp8kXYv — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) May 31, 2026

10-Day Injured List: OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), SS Corey Seager (lower back inflammation).

15-Day Injured List: LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), RHP Cole Winn (right arm fatigue).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain).

Rangers June Schedule

vs. Cleveland, June 5-7; at Kansas City, June 9-11; at Boston, June 12-14; vs. Minnesota June 15-16, 18; vs. San Diego June 19-21; at Miami June 22-24; at Toronto June 25-28; at Cleveland June 29-July 1.

Note: Rangers-Twins do not play on June 17 due to World Cup game at AT&T Stadium.