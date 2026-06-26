Injured Rangers Outfielder Preparing for Final Step in Return to Majors

For a week, Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker has been saying that injured outfielder Evan Carter has been ahead of schedule.

Well, on Friday it sounds like he’ll take the final step toward returning to the Majors.

Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported on Thursday that Carter was taking a final batting practice at Globe Life Field on Thursday while the team was in Toronto, per Schumaker. Assuming the left-handed slugger has no setbacks, he’ll start a rehab assignment on Friday.

Schumaker did not say which affiliate Carter would join. Both the Rangers’ top affiliates are on the road. Double-A Frisco is at Amarillo and Triple-A Round Rock is at Tacoma.

Evan Carter’s Path Back to the Majors

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Texas moved Carter to the 10-day injured list on June 13 with a right oblique strain that he suffered when he dove to make a catch in center field at Fenway Park. Obliques can by tricking injuries and can sometimes keep a player out for a month, depending on the severity. It was the first injury Carter suffered this season. The emphasis for the oft-injured outfielder has been making sure that he’s available to play every day, rather than playing everyday.

But being available every day hasn’t helped him at the plate. He was slashing .176/.292/.321 with six home runs and 21 RBI in 66 games this season. He played in all but eight of the Rangers’ first 74 games and set a career record for most games played in an MLB season before the IL stint.

Texas has been attempting to improve him at the plate against left-handed hitters, where he only has one hit this season against them. Before his injury, Schumaker ruled Carter out against left-handers for the time being to allow him to work against left-handers in specific batting practice.

While his offense is not where the Rangers want it, he remains a part of the lineup against right-handed pitching because of his defense. He is one of the best defenders on the team with five defensive runs saved so far in 2026. When he’s on the field, he’s been an elite defender, which is why the Rangers have given his struggling bat so much rope.

The question is what the Rangers do with Carter when he’s ready to return? Do they call him up immediately or option him to the minors for more at-bats? While he’s been on the IL, Alejandro Osuna has continued to produce from the left side, Wyatt Langford has moved into center field and Jarred Kelenic has been called up to provide additional depth and a left-handed bat.

For now, the Rangers need Carter to show he’s ready. Then decision get made.