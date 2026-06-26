Joc Pederson’s Leadoff At-Bat Home Run Leads to New Rangers Record

Entering Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Joc Pederson had one career home run against starter Kevin Gausman.

After his first at-bat he had two career home runs off Kevin Gausman. But the Texas Rangers designated hitter did it in a way that set a franchise record.

The leadoff home run was his second with Texas but the 28th of his career. After an awful season in 2025, he’s emerged as a reliable member of the batting order and one of the more unique choices to be the leadoff hitter. But it’s working and he worked hard for that home run in the first inning.

Joc Pederson’s Franchise Record At-Bat

What a way to start a ballgame 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yJaCAepZVt — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 25, 2026

Pederson faced 11 pitches during that at-bat with Gausman. He took a ball and then the next six pitches were strikes, as Pederson fouled off five pitches and took a called strike. He was down 1-2 in the count when he took a ball, moving the count to 2-2. He fouled off the next two pitches before he slammed a 95.3 mph four-seam fastball for a home run to wrap up the at-bat and give Texas a 1-0 lead.

Per Rangers PR on X (formerly Twitter), It was the longest at-bat for a Rangers leadoff home run as far back as pitches have been tracked, which is 1988. Plus, it was the first time that a player hit a leadoff home run after at least 11 pitchers since Matt Carpenter of the New York Yankees did it on June 2, 2022. He hit his home run off Shohei Ohtani, when the two-way superstar was still playing with the Los Angeles Angels.

Two innings later, the Rangers took Gausman for five more runs. Wyatt Langford hit a three-run home run, which scored Pederson, who singled before him. Three hitters later, Jake Burger hit a home run that scored Corey Seager, who walked early in the inning. Seager was activated from the 7-day concussion injured list on Thursday.

The Rangers have been desperate for offensive outbursts like these, but coming against one of the best pitchers in the American League was a surprise. Gausman is 116-118 as a starting pitcher, but he entered the game with a 4-5 record and a 4.45 ERA. He was coming off a two-inning effort against the Chicago Cubs as he allowed seven hits, seven earned runs and four walks in the worst start of his career.

He made it through four innings, but he already thrown 80 pitches. In that span he allowed eight hits and six runs with two walks and four strikeouts.