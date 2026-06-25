Rangers-Blue Jays Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

Witness two teams — the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays — with the same problem with .500.

The Rangers (38-42) and the Blue Jays (39-41) have been flirting with .500 for weeks. The Rangers got there earlier this month, only to drop immediately out of .500. The Blue Jays have the same issue. In fact, Toronto was .500 as recently as Monday, but then Toronto lost the next two games.

For Toronto the issue is the health of its starting pitching staff, which just got a boost from the return of Shane Bieber from the injured list. But, a member of the Rangers’ 2023 World Series team, Max Scherzer is on the IL and while he’ll be there, he’s unlikely to be activated.

For the Rangers it’s been their offense. While individual players have gotten better in recent weeks, the collective group is still having trouble scoring runs on a regular basis. Texas hopes to get shortstop Corey Seager back from the injured list as early as Thursday.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and key matchups.

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Thursday: 6:07 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Blue Jays: Sportsnet

Friday: 6:07 p.m. — TV: Rangers: CW33, can be streamed on Victory+; Blue Jays: SN1

Saturday: 2:07 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Blue Jays: Sportsnet

Sunday: 12:37 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Blue Jays: Sportsnet

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Blue Jays: SN590 THE FAN

Starting Pitchers

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Thursday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-6, 4.07) vs. Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (4-5, 4.04)

Friday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-7, 4.24) vs. Toronto LHP Patrick Corbin (2-3, 4.73)

Saturday: Texas TBD vs. Toronto RHP Dylan Cease (4-3, 2.75)

Sunday: Texas TBD vs. Toronto RHP Shane Bieber (0-0, 9.82)

Note: Saturday would be Kumar Rocker’s expected day to start based on Monday’s start in Miami. Sunday would be Cal Quantrill’s expected day to start, based on starting on Tuesday for the injured Jack Leiter.

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

7-Day Concussion List: SS Corey Seager.

10-Day Injured List: C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain), OF Evan Carter (right oblique strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement), LHP Jalen Beeks (lower back spasms), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement)

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand),

Rangers June Schedule

at Cleveland June 29-July 1.