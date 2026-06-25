Rangers Activate Corey Seager, Move Cody Freeman to Injured List

The daily saga of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has come to an end. He’s playing on Thursday.

Before the opener with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Rangers activated Seager from the 7-day concussion list. To make room, the Rangers moved infielder Cody Freeman to the 10-day injured list with a herniated disc in his back. Texas also made the release of first baseman Blaine Crim official. He is pursuing an opportunity overseas.

Seager rejoins the team after more than a week on the concussion IL, which came a little more than a week after a near-three-week stint on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation.

He comes back to a Texas team (38-42) that can’t seem to get over the hump. The Rangers just wrapped up a series in Miami in which they lost two out of three games to the red-hot Marlins. Now, for Texas to get back to 500 this weekend, it would have to do something rare — execute a four-game sweep on the road.

This is a good day to get Seager back in the lineup. He’s a lifetime .500 hitter against Kevin Gausman (11-for-22) with a home run and five RBI. He’s drawn as many walks (four) as strikeouts. As one-on-one matchups go, this is a perfect one for the left-handed hitting shortstop.

Since he returned from his first IL stint he slashed .238/.273/.524 with two home runs and four RBI. Before the first IL stint he slashed .179/.286/.353 with four home runs and 20 RBI and was hitless in 27 straight at-bats. In 47 games in 2026 Seager is slashing .186/.284/.373 with nine home runs and 24 RBI.

Freeman has missed most of the season due to an injury he suffered in spring training. The lumbar stress reaction he suffered in February kept him out of most of Major League spring training and required him to start the season in Arizona. He worked his way through rehab assignment and was promoted back to the Rangers for the first time on June 1. He was optioned back three days later.

Freeman returned on June 13, right around when the Rangers put Seager on the IL. In seven game he's batting .235 with a walk. The emergence of Nicky Lopez as a veteran middle infielder and the signing of veteran outfielder Jarred Kelenic siphoned off most of the playing time that Freeman might have gotten.