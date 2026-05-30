The Rangers Slugger Who Has Figured out Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are struggling for an offensive identity. Manager Skip Schumaker admits it. But not everyone is having trouble.

The Rangers defeated the Royals, 9-1 to start a three-game series on Friday. Much has been made about the Rangers’ offensive woes at home this season. Texas entered Friday’s game with a batting average that was 238 points worse at home (.208) than on the road (.246). Texas is also hitting more home runs on the road by a 2-to-1 margin.

But there is one Rangers hitter that is not having issues at home — Josh Jung.

Josh Jung at Home

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Entering Friday’s game Jung was slashing .377/.435/.597 at Globe Life Field. His batting average at home was best in the Majors. His on-base percentage was seventh and his OPS (1.033) was No. 10.

He drove that home on Thursday night by hitting a 424-foot shot off Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti, who has been one of the hottest starters in baseball the last month. It was the longest home run by a Rangers player at GLF this year and Jung’s third-longest at home.

His game on Friday — 1-for-4 with a double — wasn’t as indicative of the hot streak he’s been on. But if the Rangers are looking for an identity, they would be wise to emulate Jung.

“I feel like we’ve got to establish an identity,” Schumaker said. “Is it the small ball? Is it the slug?”

Jung has emerged as one of the few hitters on the team that has given the Rangers consistent offense all season, with Schumaker saying that Jung has been hot since two weeks into the season. It’s hard to believe that he didn’t have a hit in March.

Schumaker raved about Jung’s approach in spring training, but an adductor strain slowed down his progress toward opening day. He was able to avoid the injured list, but his slow start was a product of lost time at the plate.

He said during spring training that his focus has been on the process. He’s clearly adopted a new approach, too. In his past two seasons, when he wasn’t injured, he was turning into a three-outcome hitter who at one point was optioned to the minors for a few weeks to work on his swing. Now, Jung is using the entire field, has a more balanced swing and has more discipline when it comes to borderline pitches.

At a park where the three-run home run is in shorter supply, that approach has put Jung in the conversation for a spot in the All-Star Game. It also gives the Rangers a touchstone to chase as they try to nail down that elusive identity.