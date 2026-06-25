Where Rangers Chose to Bat Corey Seager in Lineup for Blue Jays Opener

Corey Seager picked an awfully good time to return to the Texas Rangers lineup for Thursday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is starting right-hander Kevin Gausman and that has historically been a good matchup for Seager. He’s a lifetime .500 hitter against Gausman (11-for-22) with a home run and five RBI. He’s drawn as many walks (four) as strikeouts. As one-on-one matchups go, this is a perfect one for the left-handed hitting shortstop to return to.

Thursday is the start of a four-game series in which both teams are stuck in place. The Rangers (38-42) just wrapped up a series in Miami in which they lost two out of three games to the red-hot Marlins. Now, for Texas to get back to 500 this weekend, it would have to do something rare — execute a four-game sweep on the road.

The Blue Jays (39-41) are having the same issues. Toronto got back to .500 on Monday, only to lose its next two games to the Houston Astros. The Blue Jays would need to win the series to get back to .500 by Sunday.

The Rangers don’t know their starting pitchers beyond Friday when Nathan Eovaldi starts. Saturday should be Kumar Rocker, but the question is whether he will have an opener. Sunday, which is Jack Leiter’s spot, is still to be determined, but it could serve as Winston Santos’ MLB debut — assuming he’s not needed in the bullpen.

Here is Thursday’s lineup.

Texas Rangers Lineup for June 25, 2026

Texas Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

DH Joc Pederson (L)

CF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

3B Ezequiel Duran

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

3B Josh Jung

C Kyle Higashioka

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto.

Thursday: 6:07 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Blue Jays: Sportsnet; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Blue Jays: SN590 THE FAN

Starting Pitchers

Thursday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-6, 4.07) vs. Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (4-5, 4.04)

Matchup Notes

Among those Rangers with at least 10 career at-bats against Gausman, the best is Elias Diaz. The catcher has a .250 batting average in 12 at-bats, including a home run and three RBI. The only other Ranger with at least 10 at-bats against him is designated hitter Joc Pederson, who has a .118 average in 17 at-bats, but does have a home run and an RBI.

Wyatt Langford is the only other Rangers hitter with a home run against Gausman (one home run, two RBI in nine at-bats). Jarred Kelenic and Nicky Lopez both have an RBI against him. So it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see both have a little success against him.