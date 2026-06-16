Two Reasons Why Joc Pederson Tops Lineup Again as Rangers Face Twins

If the Texas Rangers are going to get back to .500 and then get above .500 Joc Peterson is going to have to be part of the solution.

Fortunately, that’s what he’s been the past month.

The Rangers (35-37) designated hitter is having his best month of offensive production with the Rangers since he signed a two-year deal with Texas before last season. The 2025 season was marred by a thumb injury that kept him out for three months and ended with his worst statistical season ever.

After a slow start to 2026, Pederson has gotten back to being a much more productive hitter. There are two reasons why the Rangers are positioning him at the top of the lineup for Tuesday’s game with Minnesota.

Texas Rangers Lineup for May 16

DH Joc Pederson (L)

3B Josh Jung

LF Wyatt Langford

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

SS Ezequiel Duran

1B Jake Burger

2B Josh Smith (L)

CF Alejandro Osuna (L)

C Elias Diaz

RHP Kumar Rocker

First, there's a right-hander on the mound for the twins in Zebby Matthews. Pederson takes most of the at bats at DH against right-handed pitchers. But there's a better reason to have him positioned at the top of the order in this game. He's one of four Rangers hitters that are batting .300 or better against Matthews. In addition, Pederson is the only Rangers position player with a home run against the right-hander.

Second, moving Pederson to the leadoff spot last month has coincided with the best numbers of his tenure with Texas. He's now hit in the leadoff spot more times than at any other position in the order in 2026. In 24 games he has slashed .304/.396/.671 with seven home runs and 17 RBI. That includes a home run against the Twins on Monday.

That has heavily contributed to improving his numbers to .246/.352/.458 with nine home runs and 25 RBI. As long as he keeps producing the Rangers plan to keep him there.

With Corey Seager on the 7-day concussion injured list Texas, Ezequiel Duran will play shortstop. Josh Smith, who was the opening day second baseman and returned from the injured list on Monday, will start at second base for the first time in a month.

The Rangers enter Tuesday’s game 1.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. They will be off on Wednesday, so the series finale doesn’t conflict with a World Cup match at AT&T Stadium next door. Texas and Minnesota will play their series finale on Thursday at 1:35 p.m.