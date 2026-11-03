Justin Foscue Has Plenty Left to Prove After Rangers Breakout

Justin Foscue had just three hits in his first 51 major league at-bats. When the Texas Rangers drafted him 14th overall in 2020, they probably imagined something a little more productive.

Then 2026 happened. Foscue hit .271 with 11 home runs and an .816 OPS across 100 games, resembling the hitter Texas thought it was getting out of Mississippi State. After two years in which he could barely get anything going in the majors, that was a rather pleasant change.

It was also the sort of development that tends to make Rangers fans nervous. Texas has developed an unfortunate habit of watching promising hitters become offensive mysteries, with strong seasons followed by disappointing ones that leave everybody wondering what happened.

Is the Improvement a Mirage?

Texas Rangers second baseman Justin Foscue. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foscue doesn’t need to become the next superstar. He does, however, need to prove that 2026 wasn’t simply one good summer wedged between several frustrating ones.

There are reasons to believe the improvement was legitimate. Foscue hit 19 home runs with an .815 OPS at Triple-A Round Rock in 2025, so he wasn’t entirely devoid of offensive production before his breakthrough. His 2026 numbers also came over 247 plate appearances rather than one exciting week.

But the overall batting line leaves out a rather important detail.

Can Foscue Become an Everyday Player

Texas Rangers second baseman Justin Foscue. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foscue absolutely punished left-handed pitching. He hit .324 with eight home runs and a .981 OPS against southpaws, which would make just about anybody in the Rangers’ dugout blush.

Against right-handers, however, he hit just .175 with a .512 OPS. Right-handed batters are generally expected to hit worse against right-handed pitchers, but it’s alarming when the difference is that stark.

Additionally, a productive platoon hitter certainly has value, especially for an offense as inconsistent as Texas’. But the Rangers selected Foscue in the first round because they believed his bat could become a fixture in the lineup rather than somebody who primarily succeeds against lefties.

But 85 plate appearances against right-handers aren’t enough to declare that experiment a failure. Foscue deserves a chance to show whether adjustments and regular playing time could narrow that gap.

He also deserves some scrutiny. At 27, he isn’t a prospect waiting for his first opportunity anymore. He’s a major leaguer who finally produced, and Texas needs to determine whether that production is sustainable.

The Rangers have seen enough offensive inconsistency in recent seasons to understand the dangers of trusting a single year’s results. Foscue’s improvement was encouraging, particularly given how badly his big-league career began.

But there’s a difference between putting together a good summer and becoming a dependable everyday player. The Rangers drafted Foscue believing he could accomplish the latter, and his performance in 2027 should provide a much clearer indication of whether that expectation was justified.