Joc Pederson Declines Option as Texas Rangers Face Uncertain Offseason

Joc Pederson is headed back to free agency, and the Texas Rangers now face a familiar question with a more complicated answer than they might have expected a year ago.

Pederson declined his side of an $18.5 million mutual option for 2027 on Friday, Oct. 30, a decision that had become little more than an offseason formality.

Mutual options require agreement from both sides, and there was little reason to expect Texas to commit that much money to a player whose role remains so narrowly defined.

Whether Pederson should return at a different price, however, deserves some consideration. The veteran was among the Rangers’ most productive power hitters in 2026, but keeping him would require the organization to decide whether another season with a specialist designated hitter is compatible with the changes it keeps promising.

The Bat Rebounded, but the Limitations Remain

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The difference between Pederson’s two seasons in Arlington was enormous. After hitting nine home runs with a .181 batting average and a .613 OPS in 2025, he rebounded with 26 homers and a .235/.329/.487 slash line this season.

His ability to punish right-handed pitching remains undeniable. Pederson hit 25 of his 26 home runs against righties, producing an .834 OPS against them, an impressive figure that puts the veteran lefty in the upper echelon in those particular statistics.

The problem is that Pederson contributes very little outside that assignment. He hit .129 against left-handed pitching and rarely appeared in the field, leaving Texas with a roster spot largely devoted to one matchup. For a team needing more flexibility, that’s a legitimate concern.

Should the Rangers Bring Pederson Back?

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young. | USA TODAY Sports

President of baseball operations Chris Young has spoken about building a younger, more athletic and versatile team for 2027.

Re-signing a 34-year-old designated hitter with limited defensive value would be a difficult way to demonstrate that commitment, even one who delivered 26 home runs.

There’s also the financial question. Young has acknowledged uncertainty surrounding next season’s payroll, and Pederson’s improved production should attract interest from clubs seeking left-handed power.

NBC Sports projects a one-year, $9 million contract, considerably less than his declined option but still a significant commitment for a player with such a specialized role. Whether his market develops into a bidding war remains to be seen, but Texas would have to weigh every dollar against its other needs.

The Rangers have more pressing problems than replacing one designated hitter. Their lineup needs broader improvement, and roster flexibility matters for a club trying to escape another year around .500.

If the Rangers really intend to start a different chapter, letting a productive but limited veteran walk might be one of the tougher decisions that actually makes sense.