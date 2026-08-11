Nathan Eovaldi’s Unexpected Move to IL Leaves Rangers with Limited Options

It turns out the Texas Rangers had a good reason to not set their probable starting pitchers past Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

On Monday the Rangers placed right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list with right posterior elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to Sunday, which means he reported the injury to team doctors during the final game of the homestand. By back-dating it, Eovaldi could be back by late August.

This is his first trip to the injured list. The Rangers recalled right-hander Ben Peoples from Triple-A Round Rock for bullpen coverage.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker gave no hint there was an issue during interviews with media on Sunday. But Texas did not update its probable pitchers beyond Monday’s game, when it slotted in left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

The probables page now has Cody Bradford starting on Tuesday, but nothing beyond that. Eovaldi’s spot in the rotation comes up on Wednesday.

Nathan Eovaldi’s Injury Status

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) Eovaldi felt fine after his last start on Friday. Schumaker said that Eovaldi reported the discomfort to team doctors after he played catch on Sunday, which is a normal part of his between-starts routine.

Texas his limited options to handle his upcoming spot in the rotation. Cal Quantrill, who was bumped from the rotation after Bradford returned last week, last pitched in relief on Saturday, throwing one inning. He could take the turn assuming he doesn’t pitch in either of the first two games of the series.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery threw 79 pitches in relief on Sunday while right-hander Jack Leiter is on the 60-day IL and is preparing for a rehab assignment this week.

That makes it likely Quantrill will get at least one turn as the Rangers assess their limited options. Texas could slide Montgomery back into the rotation once he’s had enough rest. Given the workload it’s possible he could start on Friday, which would allow the Rangers to get each of their starters an extra day of rest, which would be useful since Texas is playing seven games in seven days this week.

By the time Eovaldi is ready to return, it’s possible that Leiter could be ready, too. If so, adding the pair would allow Texas to return to its opening day rotation for the first time since mid-June and slide Quantrill, Bradford and Montgomery back to the bullpen.

Eovaldi had a no-decision in his last start against Baltimore on Friday. He gave up four hits and an earned run in 5.1 innings as he struck out two and walked two. He is 10-9 with a 4.21 ERA in 22 starts with 137 strikeouts in 132.2 innings.