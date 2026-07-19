Three Top Rangers Matchups as Nathan Eovaldi Makes Start Against Braves

The Texas Rangers bounced back from being blasted by the Atlanta Braves on Friday and now have a chance to win the series on Sunday.

The Rangers (50-48) and the Braves (56-41) have split the first two games and will play their series finale, which gives Texas a chance to win its third straight series since before the All-Star Break.

The Rangers ended the intrigue around their Sunday starting spot by announcing that Nathan Eovaldi would start the game after arriving to Atlanta a bit under the weather. This is his first start after the All-Star break. The Braves are starting right-hander Grant Holmes.

After the game, the Rangers return home for a critical seven-game homestand. First up are the Chicago White Sox, who lead the American League Central, in a three-game series from Monday-Wednesday. Following that is a four-game series with the Seattle Mariners that starts on Fridy and wraps around to next Monday and features the top two teams in the AL West.

Here is Sunday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 19, 2026

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford and shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

3B Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

SS Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

C Kyle Higashioka

Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta

Sunday: 12:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Braves: BravesVision; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Braves: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, Los Bravos

Starting Pitchers

Saturday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 4.04) vs. Braves RHP Grant Holmes (5-4, 3.61)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Burger: No one has teed off more on Holmes than Burger, who only has five career at-bats against the right-hander but has made them count. He has two home runs and three RBIs and a .600 batting average against him.

Elias Diaz: The catcher has been a godsend to the Rangers since the injury to Danny Jansen and he has taken more time behind the plate lately than Kyle Higashioka. He's not in the starting lineup but don't be surprised if he pinch-hits at some point. In five career at-bats against Holmes he has a .400 batting average and an RBI. It makes one wonder what the Rangers are doing.

Josh Jung: Sometimes teams must leverage small sample sizes when it comes to matchups. While there's no doubt Jung would play in this game regardless of the pitcher, it's worth pointing out that in two career at-bats against Holmes he has two hits and an RBI.