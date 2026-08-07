Rangers-Orioles Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injured List

The Texas Rangers can take the next step toward trying to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2023 when they host the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series that begins on Friday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (57-58) only made two moves at the trade deadline to bolster the bullpen. The day of the trade deadline the Rangers had one of their worst losses of the season, as they fell 5-1 to San Francisco and committed five errors.

But, by the end of that series, Texas did what it needed to do. It won the final two games, won the series and trimmed Houston's lead in the American League West by one game.

It’s a three-horse race in the division. While Houston is 1.5 games ahead of Texas it’s just three games ahead of Seattle. It has the potential to be a compelling finish.

Texas also hopes to get a pitching reinforcement soon. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery appears poised to be activated, though Texas hasn't revealed when. All that Rangers manager Skip Schumaker would say on Wednesday was that Montgomery could be activated “soon” and that he could be either a starter or a reliever. He is not scheduled to start this series.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and more.

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Apple TV; Orioles: Apple TV

Saturday: 6:15 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Fox/Fox One; Orioles: Fox/Fox One

Sunday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Orioles: MASN

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Orioles: 98 Rock 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM

Starting Pitchers

Friday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-9, 4.31) vs. Orioles RHP Shane Baz (4-10, 3.86)

Saturday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (7-7, 3.96) vs. Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (7-10, 3.79)

Sunday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (4-8, 4.08) vs. Orioles LHP Cade Povich (2-1, 3.91)

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Latz shakes hands with catcher Kyle Higashioka. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement), RHP Jakob Junis (left adductor strain).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain).

August Series: vs. Baltimore, Aug. 7-9; at Los Angeles Angels, Aug. 10-13; at Athletics, Aug. 14-16; vs. Washington, Aug. 18-20; vs. Los Angeles Angels, Aug. 21-23; at Chicago White Sox, Aug. 24-26; Aug. 28-30 at Milwaukee.