Corey Seager Explains Rangers Sweep of Mariners in Three Statements

When Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager talks, it tends to draw a crowd. On Wednesday, he had three key things to say about the team’s sweep of the Seattle Mariners.

He talked about the team’s starting pitching, the Rangers’ offensive fifth inning and the addition of Brandon Nimmo to the lineup. In a sense, he was also talking about the blending of last year’s team with new additions like Nimmo and pitcher MacKenzie Gore who was the starting pitcher in Wednesday’s win.

The Big Fifth Inning

Seager breaks down the series vs Seattle: pic.twitter.com/VoPhjChJmC — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 8, 2026

The first four innings of the game were a shutout on both sides. The Mariners were throwing Bryan Woo against Gore and both were throwing great games. But Texas got to him in the fifth inning. The Rangers did it with base hits — three straight singles from Danny Jansen, Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran. That was followed by a fielder’s choice RBI from Nimmo, with an error to score another runner, and a sacrifice fly by Seager to finish off the three-run inning.

Texas did a lot of manufacturing runs, something that Seager appreciated.

“It was better at-bats, stacking them together to make him [Woo] work, one of those innings where some stuff went our way and we capitalized on it,” Seager said.

The Rangers wanted more hitters that could do more things and could score runs more ways. That included the holdover player. Texas spent the day scoring more ways than just the three-run home run.

The Starting Pitching

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

For those that love starting pitching, this was the series for them. The Rangers threw Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Gore against Seattle’s Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Woo. Texas won all three games, but the margins were small, by a combined score of 8-3.

When the margins are that small, teams need starters that can give them quality innings and keep them in the game. deGrom gave up one hit and one run in five innings. Eovaldi gave up six hits and two runs in six innings. Gore gave up one hit in five innings.

Seager said the trio complement each other in ways that make life difficult for opponents.

“It’s not just one-sided,” he said. “You’ve got a guy who does splits [fingered-fastballs] up top with cutters, then the traditional four-seam [fastball] slider guy and then you get the same thing from the left side [Gore] so it’s a lot of different angles coming at you,” Seager said.

Nimmo’s Hot Start

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Nimmo has been as advertised so far. A leadoff hitter with the ability to get on-base and slug. He’s played every game and slashed .340/.415/.489 with one home run and four RBI. He also has two doubles.

Seager sees what he’s done for the offense in his short time at the top of the order.

“He’s a really tough out to start the game,” Seager said. “He’s going to come in and he’s going to challenge [the pitcher] every time. He’s not going to give in and he’s going to battle and grind and that wears on a guy from the first pitch. It kind of helps the rest of the lineup.”