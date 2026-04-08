How to Watch as Rangers Seek Mariners Sweep: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers wrap up their first homestand of the 2026 season with an afternoon getaway game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

After beating the Mariners, 2-1, on Monday night, Texas (6-5) beat Seattle, 3-2, on Tuesday, as they won their second straight game over their AL West rivals. Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) claimed his first quality start and first win of the season. The Rangers got their scoring from Evan Carter, who had an RBI, and Kyle Higashioka, who had two RBI.

Once this series is over, Texas has a day off on Thursday. But it's a travel day for the Rangers and it's the beginning of their biggest road trip of the season.

The Rangers will be on the west coast starting on Friday for a three-city, 10-day road trip that begins with a three-game series against the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by a four-game set with AL West rival, the Athletics, in Sacramento.

Then, next Friday, the Rangers get three more games with the Mariners, this time in Seattle, a place where Texas has had great difficulty winning the past six years.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Time: 1:35 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: LHP MacKenzie Gore (1-0, 3.97) vs. Seattle: RHP Bryan Woo (0-0, 1.38)

Gore has been excellent in his first two starts with the Rangers, as he enters this game with 16 strikeouts, three walks and a 0.97 WHIP over 11.1 innings. He was the hard luck loser in his last start against Cincinnati on Friday, as he gave up six hits and three earned runs in six innings, while he struck out nine and walked none. Gore was ranked among the Top 25 players in the Majors last season with 185 strikeouts.

Woo is one of the most difficult right handers to deal with in the Majors as he tends to give quality starts every time out. Nothing has changed this season. He’s pitched 13 innings in two starts, allowing five hits, two earned runs and two walks against 15 strikeouts That’s why he has such a low ERA. But that’s part of what he does He’s had a sub-3.00 ERA each of the past two seasons.

Rangers Lineup

The lineup will be added when it is posted, approximately four hours before first pitch.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery).