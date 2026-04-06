How to Watch Jacob deGrom as Rangers Host Mariners: TV, Live Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers are going to try and turn the page after being swept this weekend when they face the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The Rangers (4-5) have lost four straight games since beginning the season with a 4-1 record, which included a four-game winning streak after losing their opening day game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Texas is coming off being swept by the Cincinnati Reds, a series in which the Rangers batted 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position and scored just four runs the entire series. That included being shut out by the Reds on Saturday.

This series will provide three of the best pitching matchups Rangers fans are likely to see at Globe Life Field this season.

After Monday's matchup between Texas starter Jacob deGrom and Seattle starter Logan Gilbert, Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi faces Seattle right-hander George Kirby on Tuesday, followed by a matchup between Rangers left-hander MacKenzie Gore and Mariners right-hander Brian Woo on Wednesday.

Texas is going to get a big measurement of how it stacks up in a crowded AL West.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers first baseman Joc Pederson. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 5.79) vs. Seattle: RHP Logan Gilbert (0-1, 6.75)

After being scratched from his intended start in Philadelphia due to neck stiffness, deGrom got back on the mound last Tuesday against Baltimore and took a no-decision against the Orioles. He went 4.2 innings, allowed six hits, three earned runs and no walks against seven strikeouts. He also allowed a home run, which was a trouble spot last year. Still, given he had to wait three days to pitch, it was a good start.

Gilbert has already started two games and has failed to win either outing. In fact, he hasn't gotten out of the sixth inning in either game and he’s allowed eight earned runs in 10.2 frames. He does have 13 strikeouts against three walks. The Yankees gave him trouble the last time out, as he allowed seven hits, five earned runs and three walks.

Rangers Lineup

The lineup will be added when it is posted, approximately four hours before first pitch.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery).

Bradford is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment on Wednesday at Double-A Frisco.