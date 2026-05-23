How to Watch Rangers try to Even Angels Series: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

Another game, another step back for the Texas Rangers who can't seem to get out of a rut of following a win with a loss.

Texas (25-27) fell behind in the first inning of Friday’s game after starter Jacob deGrom gave up two home runs and left after three innings. He's fine, but he wasn't sharp. That put the Rangers in a hole that they tried to dig out of offensively, as they lost 9-6 to the Los Angeles Angels. The silver lining is that the Rangers continued to score runs and have now compiled 35 runs in their last five games. The problem is that deGrom didn't give them much to work with.

The shame is that a Rangers win would have trimmed the Athletics’ lead in the AL West to one-half game, as they lost on Friday night. Instead, Texas remains 1.5 games back of the A's, with the Mariners now tied for second place.

The Rangers open a homestand against on Monday at Globe Life Field as they begin a four-game series with the Houston Astros on Memorial Day. After that, the Rangers close out May with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 9:05 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Angels: ABTV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-4, 3.62) vs. Angels: RHP Walbert Ureña (1-4, 2.70)

If it’s May, then Nathan Eovalidi is bringing it. It seems every May he is terrific when he's wearing a Rangers uniform, including being named the 2023 American League pitcher of the month for May.

He’s won his first two May starts, pitched 15 innings, allowed eight hits and just one earned run. He struck out 16 and walked two. In fact, the right-hander has won each of his last three starts, dating back to his last start in April at home against the New York Yankees and is allowed just one earned run across three games.

Ureña started the regular season in the bullpen, was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake and was then recalled in mid-April to join the starting rotation. His record doesn't look great, but the ERA has been sharp. He started two games in April, both losses, and gave up six earned runs across 9.2 innings.

He’s already pitched in four games in May. In those starts he's pitched 22 innings, allowed 11 hits and four earned runs as he struck out 17 and walked nine. Batters are hitting just .149 against him and he has a 1.64 ERA for the month. He's deceptively good and the Rangers don't know much about the rookie.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), SS Corey Seager (lower back inflammation).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).