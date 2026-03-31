Jacob deGrom Set for 2026 Debut as Rangers Tweak Lineup at Key Position

Three days later, Jacob deGrom is the starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers.

deGrom, who was supposed to start on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies but was scratched several hours before the game due to neck stiffness, is set to start on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. CT.

deGrom will start for a Rangers (3-1) lineup that has won three straight games since its opening-day loss to the Phillies. Jacob Latz started in deGrom’s place on Saturday and threw a solid outing. But there’s no pitcher in the rotation quite like deGrom.

Coming off an American League comeback player of the year award, his start on Tuesday lands at an opportune time if one is looking down the road. Assuming the Rangers keep the rotation intact moving forward, it offers deGrom a chance to get an extra day of rest between starts in three of his first four turns in April. Texas has made extra rest for the 37-year-old a priority since he underwent his second Tommy John surgery in 2023.

Texas has found a groove with its lineup, and with another Orioles right-hander on the bump on Tuesday, Rangers fans should expect another left-handed heavy lineup as they go for a fourth straight win, which would ensure a winning road trip to start the season.

Here is everything to get fans ready for Tuesday’s game.

Texas Rangers Lineup vs. Orioles for March 31

Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

1B Jake Burger

DH Joc Pederson (L)

2B Josh Smith (L)

C Danny Jansen

CF Evan Carter (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

Pitching Matchup

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (12-8, 2.97 in 2025) vs. Orioles RHP Zach Eflin (6-5, 5.93 ERA in 2025)

deGrom did a lot of his work on the back fields at Surprise, Ariz., during spring training and only pitched in one official game in front of a crowd. He threw three innings in that game, claiming the win and giving up two hits and no runs. That game was on March 10. He pitched in a few back field games between that start and the regular season.

Eflin missed half of last season due to back discomfort but appears healthy now. That limited him to 14 starts. He pitched just two official games in spring training with a 0.00 ERA in 7.1 innings. Batters hit just .083 against him.

Today’s Game

Time: 5:35 p.m. CT

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

Records: Texas, 3-1; Baltimore: 2-2.

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery)