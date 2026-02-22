MacKenzie Gore Starts Sharp, Then Allows Two Runs in Rangers Spring Debut

The Texas Rangers finally got a look at their new rotation staple in game action as MacKenzie Gore made his spring training debut on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies.

The left-hander got off to a great start but ended up allowing two runs on three hits and recording just five outs. He threw 33 pitches, 23 of which were strikes. He filled the zone well but gave up the damage in the back end of his start.

He retired the side in order in the first inning. Eduoard Julien lined out, Brett Sullivan grounded out and Jake McCarthy lined out. He was ahead of two of the three hitters, and he induced the contact from Sullivan and McCarthy on off-speed offerings.

He gave up more traffic in the second inning. He allowed a leadoff double to Jordan Beck. T.J. Rumfield grounded out and moved Beck to third. Then, Kyle Karros singled to right field and scored Beck to make it 1-0. Nicky Lopez popped out, Karros stole second and Zac Veen drove Karros home on a line drive to make it 2-0. That was the end of Gore’s outing, and he was replaced by Bryan Magdaleno.

MacKenzie Gore is a ‘Pro’

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Before the game, manager Skip Schumaker was asked what he had noticed about Gore so far. The former Washington Nationals All-Star has two years of team control and figures to be a part of the Texas rotation in 2026 and 2027 before he can test free agency.

“He’s a pro — that’s the best way I can describe him,” Schumaker said. “He’s a quite professional. He goes about his work. He’s diligent. I think he’s watching some really good pitchers in that clubhouse go about their business as well. He’s asking the right questions. I’ve said it early on being around [Jacob] deGrom and [Nathan] Eovaldi, I can only see benefits to that for him.”

Gore joined Texas in January in one of the biggest trades of the offseason. The Rangers gave up five Top 30 prospects to acquire the left-hander, who was sought after by several teams at last year’s trade deadline after the changeover of leadership in Washington’s front office. It was a bold move by president of baseball operations Chris Young to bolster the rotation and he paid a heavy price to do so.

Playing for the Nationals left Gore a career record of 26-41, but his arm talent is what the Rangers believe in entering the season.

That’s why his 2025 looks curious on paper. He went 5-15 with a 4.17 ERA in 30 starts. He went to the All-Star Game for the first time based on his ability to strike out hitters. He fanned 185. Had he not gone on the injured list on Sept. 11 with a right ankle injury, he might have crossed 200 strikeouts. He was among the Top 25 in baseball in strikeouts.