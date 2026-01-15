Rangers Superstar Duo Land Spots in MLB Top 100 Right Now Rankings

The Texas Rangers may have missed out on the playoffs for the second year straight since winning the World Series in 2023, but they still possess players who can help turn that around in 2026.

The Rangers, looking for veteran leadership and young stars ready to blossom, are ready to take 2026 by storm and compete in the AL West. And according to MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right Now rankings, Texas sees one veteran and one young player placed within the Top 70.

Wyatt Langford, Ranked 69th

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The homegrown future of the Rangers franchise, Wyatt Langford, proved again in 2025 why he is one of the best players in Major League Baseball for 2026. Ranked 69th overall, Langford climbs the rankings following a strong sophomore season, both at the plate and in the field.

Langford is a threat at the plate and on the bases. Stealing 22 bases last season in 134 games, while sending 22 home runs into the seats as well.

Going into his third season at the age of 24 just proves that Texas might have a young franchise player on their hands, one they should lock up sooner rather than later.

Predictions already have Langford standing out for the Rangers in 2026; now it's time for the young hitter to showcase why he was a fourth overall draft pick.

Nathan Eovaldi, Ranked 64th

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the Rangers' ace options, Nathan Eovaldi, represents the franchise as the 64th-best player in the MLB going into 2026. The two-time All-Star has been a great rotational addition for Texas when he's on the mound, posting an ERA of sub-2.00 in 22 games played.

While injuries have been the issue for Eovaldi as he continues to age, his stuff shows that when he's healthy, he should be in consideration for the Cy Young award. A full, healthy season for Eovaldi, as well as for Jacob deGrom, could easily send the Rangers back to the postseason.

Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eovaldi is under contract with the Rangers through 2027, making him a free agent in 2028, where he will be nearing the end of his career. If Texas wants to hoist up another World Series championship before then, Eovaldi will need to perform to his Top 100 status.

Both Langford and Eovaldi might be the only Rangers who have cracked the Top 100 right now, but as the list continues to be released, expect to see some familiar names ranked who don Rangers uniforms.

