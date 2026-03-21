Rangers Biggest Spring Training Pitching Star Heads Back to Minors for Now

The Texas Rangers break camp on Saturday. They’ll do so with two fewer players on their spring training roster.

On Friday the Rangers assigned catcher Jose Herrera and pitcher Peyton Gray to their minor league camp. Herrera was not expected to make the team, as Texas is set with Kyle Higashioka and Danny Jansen at catcher. Gray, on the other hand, was a mild surprise. He was still contending for a bullpen spot after an exceptional spring.

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It leaves open the possibility that he could join the Rangers sometime this season and make his Major League debut. He was that good.

Peyton Gray’s Impressive Spring Training

Texas Rangers pitcher Peyton Gray. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The right-hander was impressive all spring. He went 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in eight appearances, as he recorded a hold and converted two saves in two chances. He had 17 strikeouts, allowed no walks and gave up just four hits in 9.2 innings. Batters hit just .121 against him.

Gray likely got caught in a roster pinch. There are more established players on the 40-man roster who have pitched well enough to earn a spot. There is also Carter Baumler, who was a Rule 5 draft pick in December and must be rostered on opening day or be offered back to his original team.

Baumler has had an impressive camp, too. But Texas has options with Gray since he’s never played in the Majors. The Rangers have limited options with Baumler, who hasn’t pitched higher than Double-A but hasn’t shown it this spring.

Gray has drawn praise from several members of the organization, including Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. The manager recently talked about how impressed he was with Gray’s ability to fill the strike zone and limit contact. Those are qualities that helped him have a rock-solid 2025 at Triple-A Round Rock.

In 45 games last season — 38 of which were with Round Rock — Gray went 8-6 with a 3.58 ERA. He made two starts, but his best value was in the back end of the bullpen. He had six holds and one save in two chances. He struck out 89 and walked 27 in 73 innings. Batters hit .261 against him. His opponent batting average at Round Rock — .283 — may have worried the Rangers, even with his impressive OBA in spring training.

Gray is an impressive story. He pitched at Florida Gulf Coast University but was an undrafted pitcher that signed with Colorado in 2018. He lost development time to COVID-19 and a major injury, played in the Mexican League, pitched for two other organizations and landed with Texas in 2025. The 30-year-old is one call-up away from fulfilling a dream. He’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.