Rangers Broadcaster Knows Why Oft-Injured Outfielder is Coveted by Other Teams

Brad Miller knows he’s the answer to a Texas Rangers trivia question.

On Aug. 2, 2023, he suffered a left hamstring strain. He never returned. When Texas needed his roster spot in September, the Rangers moved him to the 60-day injured list and called up a young 21-year-old prospect named Evan Carter. The rest is World Series history.

Miller has his ring from that season and now he has a new job as a pre-game and post-game analyst for Rangers Sports Network. Earlier this week, he appeared on 105.3 The Fan and talked about his former teammate, what he expects and why so many teams covet Carter, even with his injury history.

Brad Miller on Evan Carter

.@RangersSNtv's and World Series champ Brad Miller can't wait to see Evan Carter this season:



"I got more texts from buddies in the industry asking about Evan Carter. This guy is extremely sought after. Every organization would gladly blow up the phones to get this guy." pic.twitter.com/MtHMskVOQT — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) March 25, 2026

Miller admitted that when Carter suffered his fractured wrist during an at-bat last August, he was “heartbroken.” The Rangers had committed to giving Carter a full-time job, including letting him hit against left-handers. Carter has slashed .083/.191/.083 with no home runs and three RBI against left-handers and it’s an area he must get better in to avoid platoons.

Sam Haggerty, a switch-hitter who batted .317 against lefties last season, took Carter’s spot in the opener against Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Carter will get chances against left-handers early this season.

Carter is still at the point in his career where players, fans and even team executives remember what he did for the Rangers during the 2023 World Series run. Miller watched it from the dugout. He still has connections in the game, and he said Carter is the player everyone asks about.

“This guy is extremely sought after,” Miller said, who indicated that many in the industry text him about Carter. “Every organization would gladly start blowing up the phones to get this guy.”

That’s odd for a player that has missed 216 out of a possible 324 games the last two seasons due injuries, including a stress reaction in his back that required him to spend time at Triple-A Round Rock to start 2025 to work on his swing. But there is immense potential in Carter.

Once the organization’s top prospect, he’s a left-handed slugger with the potential to hit at least 20 home runs and steal 20 bases per season. He said in spring training that with a full season he could steal 30 bases. He’s also an above-average defender with Gold Glove potential in center field.

But it’s one part of his game that stands out to Miller and, likely, other team executives.

“He has extreme plate discipline,” Miller said. “His ability to recognize if it's a strike or ball, it's really good and it's hard to teach.”

Miller played the final two years of his MLB career with the Rangers, playing in only 108 games as he slashed .212/.282/.324. He played for 11 seasons with Seattle, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Milwaukee and Cleveland after breaking into the Majors in 2013. The Rangers drafted him in the 39th round of the 2008 MLB draft out of Orlando, Fla., but he didn’t sign. He was selected in the second round by Seattle in 2011 after a standout carer at Clemson.