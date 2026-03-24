3 Rangers Roster Decisions Will Have a Major Impact on Start of 2026 Season

On Monday, the Texas Rangers made several roster decisions ahead of their exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals. With Opening Day right around the corner, manager Skip Schumaker is finalizing his roster and the 2026 Rangers are beginning to take shape.

One move that can't go unnoticed was the decision to move Rule 5 pick, Carter Baumler, to the opening day roster. Baumler was informed of the decision by Schumaker while he was in the middle of his relief outing. It was a very special moment for Baumler, who has had a tremendous spring and will finally earn his chance to become a big league player.

However, three other roster decisions could have a big impact on the start of the season.

Andrew McCutchen Makes Opening Day Roster

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen circles the bases. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On March 5th, Texas agreed to a minor league deal with Andrew McCutchen. There wasn't a guarantee he would make the opening day roster, but after an impressive spring, the 39-year-old will have his chance with the Rangers.

His outfield playing days are likely behind him, but the door is open for McCutchen to be the clear-cut designated hitter. In just 19 at-bats this spring, he came up with eight hits, three doubles, a home run, and added six walks. He'll bring much needed fire power against left-handed pitching.

The decision to bring up McCutchen could impact Joc Pederson quite a bit. Pederson's struggles from 2025 carried over into the spring. In March, he's gone 4-29 with 11 strikeouts and four walks. It's clear Pederson is in a funk, and Schumaker may pivot to the hot hand in McCutchen. At the very least, the DH spot will be a platoon situation based on the matchup.

Evan Carter Will be Team's Primary Center Fielder

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter celebrates. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News, president of baseball operations Chris Young said that Evan Carter will be the primary center fielder, but Wyatt Langford will play center field when Carter sits against lefties.

In the winter, Schumaker was open to the idea of Langford being the everyday center fielder, but it appears Carter will hold that position for the time being. Carter's lengthy injury history is no secret, so it comes as a small surprise that he'll be starting in center field. That position is physically demanding, and Langford is more than capable of manning that spot, as he earned an A.L. Gold Glove nomination in 2025.

Nonetheless, the outfield configuration will be Langford in left field, Carter in center, and Brandon Nimmo in right field. Should Carter miss time this season, Texas could pivot to Alejandro Osuna or Michael Helman to fill the void.

Kumar Rocker Named Fifth Starter in Rotation

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker throws to the plate. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Kumar Rocker was named the fifth starter in the rotation, sending Jacob Latz to the bullpen. After an up-and-down 2025 season, Rocker will have an opportunity to prove he's earned a spot in this deep starting rotation.

Between the two, Latz is better suited for the bullpen, and he will still have a substantial role with the Rangers. It was a competitive battle during the spring, but Latz found his share of struggles on the mound, posting an 8.22 ERA across five appearances.

Rocker isn't expected to pitch at the level of his teammates Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, but Texas would like to see healthy strides from the 26-year-old as he enters the 2026 season.