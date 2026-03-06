Rangers Exhibition Star and Top Pitching Prospect in MLB Spring Breakout Pool

The Texas Rangers are expected to bring their A-list of player prospects for the third-annual MLB Spring Breakout game later this month.

The player pools for the third annual showcase were released on Thursday. Not every prospect will play, but the Rangers’ prospect pool included 27 of their Top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline. At least one is certain not to play. Shortstop Sebastian Walcott recently had UCL surgery on his elbow and is not expected to take at-bats until at least August. Walcott is the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect.

Texas prospects will face Kansas City prospects on March 20 at Billy Parker Stadium in Surprise, Ariz., with first-pitch set for 1:05 p.m. mountain and 3:05 p.m. central. The game is expected to be broadcast on Rangers Sports Network.

Starting next year, the Spring Breakout is moving to a single-elimination tournament that will crown a Grapefruit League and a Cactus League champion. Those tournaments are expected to take four days during spring training, with the 2027 event set for March 19-22.

Rangers Spring Breakout Prospects to Watch

Tennessee pitcher AJ Russell. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among those in the player pool is infielder Cameron Cauley, who is the Rangers’ No. 13 overall prospect per Pipeline and his having a terrific Major League spring training.

In nine Major League spring training games he’s slashed .333/.360/.625 with one home run and three RBI. He hit a home run in Texas’ exhibition game win over Team Brazil, but those numbers don’t count toward spring training stats. Even though he hasn’t taken an at-bat above Double-A Frisco, Cauley is wedging himself into the conversation for one of the three remaining bench spots on the team.

Right-handed pitching prospect Caden Scarborough, who is No. 2 in the organization per Pipeline, leads the pitching prospects. He is not in MLB camp, but he played his way onto the organization’s radar last season with a tremendous 2025. With Class-A Hickory and High-A Hub City, his overall record was 2-5 but the numbers that mattered were stellar. He finished with a 2.45 ERA in 22 games (21 starts), with 114 strikeouts and 21 walks in 88 innings. Batters hit just .181 against him. He also had a 0.88 WHIP.

Last year he was Texas’ No. 28 overall prospect. He could start this season at Frisco with an eye on trying to land a promotion at Triple-A Round Rock.

Recent draft picks that Rangers fans haven’t seen much of are also in the player pool, including A.J. Russell (2025 second round), Josh Owens (2025 third round), Malcolm Moore (2024 first round), Dylan Dreiling (2024 second round) and Jack Wheeler (2025 sixth round).