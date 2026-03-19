Rangers’ Andrew McCutchen Turning Heads After Six Spring Training Games

It was fair to be skeptical of what Andrew McCutchen might bring to the Texas Rangers at 39 years old.

It’s now fair to believe that McCutchen could be on Texas’ opening day roster when they head to Philadelphia for the opener on March 26.

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He’s been that good in spring training for Texas. He made his latest case on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals, as he hit his first spring training home run.

Andrew McCutchen’s Spring Training Home Run

Andrew McCutchen goes the opposite way for his first home run in a Rangers uniform! pic.twitter.com/IO8XVK22Ma — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2026

The game was broadcast by Rangers Sports Network, so Rangers fans back in Arlington got a glimpse of the former National League MVP as the designated hitter. He batted eighth in the lineup and slammed the home run off Royals reliever Nick Mears in the seventh inning. The shot went 375 feet. Notably, it was an opposite field home run for right-handed McCutchen.

In six games, he’s slashed .533/.667/.933 with a 1.600 OPS. Along with the home run on Wednesday, which drove in three runs, he has seven RBI. He is 8-for-15 with three doubles and five runs scored.

When the Rangers signed McCutchen to a minor league deal, there was a clear place for him to fit. Texas saw him as a right-handed designated hitter who could take those at-bats in games where Rangers face left-handers, which are matchups where Texas would likely bench Joc Pederson. The Rangers also need McCutchen to show that he can also be a back-up corner outfielder. With just three bench spots, Texas needs the versatility on the days that left fielder Wyatt Langford or right fielder Brandon Nimmo need a day off.

To that end, Texas has gotten him some time in the corner outfield spot, including a start at left field against the Los Angeles Dodgers recently. He went 1-for-3 in that game with a walk and two strikeouts.

The vet is locked in a battle with another vet, Mark Canha, for that right-handed designated hitter/corner outfield role. Canha has been in camp much longer and he’s hit well. He’s slashed .324/.343/.500 with two home runs and five RBI. McCutchen has a much more productive track record. That could factor into the decision, along with their production in spring training and the configuration of that last bench spot.

McCutchen’s last three seasons in Pittsburgh featured a slash of .242/.345/.391 with 45 home runs and 150 RBI. His career numbers include a slash of .271/.365/.457/.822 with 332 home runs and 1,152 RBI over 17 seasons.

He’s a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger award winner, and the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2013. He is MLB’s active leader in games played (2262) and at bats (8350), while ranking in the top five in runs (2nd, 1290), walks (2nd, 1183), and hits (3rd, 2266).