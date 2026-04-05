Rangers Making Evan Carter Prove He Can Get Hits off Left-Handed Pitching

ARLINGTON, Texas — The talk for nearly three years has been about getting Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter to hit left-handed pitching.

On Friday, he got a shot in a critical situation. In the sixth inning, with runners at first and third and one out, Carter faced Cincinnati Reds left-hander Sam Moll. Three batters earlier, the Rangers pinch-hit right-hander Andrew McCutchen for left-hander Joc Pederson. Manager Skip Schumaker still had switch-hitting outfielder Sam Haggerty on the bench. But he went with Carter.

He struck out swinging. It was his fourth at-bat against a left-hander this season without a hit, along with a walk.

Why Let Evan Carter Hit Against Left-Handers?

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter, | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Why let Carter hit in that situation with the Rangers down a run? Texas must find out if he can get it done in game situations. Schumaker has been clear Carter will get chances to prove himself against left-handers. It’s the only what the Rangers will know for sure if he can grow in that area.

“That’s kind of how it works, right?” Schumaker said. “To find out you have to give him the opportunity. He’s earned the opportunity. He’s still you and he’s still trying to figure out the league. We know he can hit righties. That’s obvious. Now, what can he do in the middle of the game against lefties? That’s really the question because that at-bat is going to come up again.”

For Schumaker in that situation, Carter got the chance in part because of his defense. If that had been a ninth inning situation down a run, he might have gone to Haggerty. The defense, he said, enters the equation less the further the game goes on. With three more innings left, he didn’t want to lose Carter’s glove.

Carter’s splits last season were a perfect example of the chasm in his ability to hit right-handed and left-handed pitching. Against right-handers he slashed .269/.349/.433 with five home runs and 24 RBI in 171 at-bats. But, in 23 at-bats against left-handers he slashed .087/.250/.087 with one RBI.

It is a massive hole in Carter’s game, one that the Rangers can’t afford much longer, even as they value his above-average defense and potential 20/20 power and speed at the plate.

So, he will continue to get chances like that early this season, almost like a reliever being tested in low leverage situations to see if he can handle the big moments. Texas wants Carter to be a player that can handle the big moments at the plate — whether it’s against right-handed or left-handed pitching.

Putting him in those moments is the only way the Rangers will know what they truly have.