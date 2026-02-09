Grading Each Rangers Trade Acquisition Since 2025 World Series Ended

The Texas Rangers have had bursts of activity in recent months, signing free agents and making trades with franchises across the nation. While they haven't been the most aggressive ballclub this offseason, they have certainly made a few splashes.

Outside of free agency, Texas has acquired key players through various trades. As they continue to reshape their roster ahead of their upcoming season, we've graded each of their trade acquisitions since the World Series ended.

Brandon Nimmo

New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Acquiring 32-year-old Nimmo was one of the first noteworthy moves of the offseason this year. Nimmo previously played for the New York Mets, making his professional debut with the ballclub back in June 2016. As their 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft, the Mets knew they had landed a potential star.

In a deal with the Rangers in late November 2025, Nimmo found himself closing his New York chapter and heading to the Lone Star State. As always, acquiring such a hitter came with a price—Texas agreed to send infielder Marcus Semien to the northeast.

Although the absence of Semien at Globe Life Field will be noticeable, the Rangers welcomed a player who brings versatility and power to the plate. Last year, he slashed .262/.324/.436 with a .760 OPS and 25 homers through 155 games.

Carter Baumler

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Carter Baumler | Kelsey Kremer/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baumler, 23, found himself in a whirlwind of transactions in December, leaving the Baltimore Orioles and landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, he was quickly shuffled off to Texas. During his 2025 campaign, he registered a 2.04 ERA and 46 strikeouts across 39.2 innings pitched through 28 games.

This is a player who will definitely require more development, but this shouldn't be too much of a concern for the franchise. Now, he's left to compete for a bullpen spot. He does have a history of being on the injured list and had Tommy John surgery in 2020, but he has enough potential on the mound, which could be of use to the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Acquiring Gore was undoubtedly a win-win for Texas and the Washington Nationals. Having served as an ace for the Nationals, the 26-year-old southpaw bolsters the Rangers' starting rotation, standing alongside Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom and Jack Leiter. In exchange for Gore, Washington landed five prospects, checking a massive task off their list.

In Gore's 2025 campaign, he recorded a 4.17 ERA and 185 strikeouts across 159.2 innings pitched through 30 starts. In July, his performance drastically dropped, finishing the month with a 6.75 ERA. He started to come back, but this should raise a small red flag.

