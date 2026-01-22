Rangers Offseason Leaves More Questions Than Answers for One MLB Writer

It has been an offseason of change for the Texas Rangers since they had their 2025 season ended. Gone is manager Bruce Bochy, and he was replaced by Skip Schumaker. There has been some roster turnover, as there is with every offseason, but it feels like it's a little more notable this winter.

There is less than a month remaining until spring training begins, and there could still be additions made, but Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) asked the questions that many have about Texas this offseason: 'Doing what, exactly?'

Rangers Offseason Raises More Questions Than Answers

Jennings placed the Rangers in a tier, asking the same question about the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers, and Kansas City Royals. It's not like it's been a completely quiet offseason for Chris Young and the front office. It began with trading Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for Brandon Nimmo, while also signing free agent catcher Danny Jansen.

"Maybe the pieces fit a little better — Nimmo and catcher Danny Jansen in place of Semien and García — but it feels more like shuffling than adding. The Rangers signed some relievers, but their rotation lost Tyler Mahle and Patrick Corbin. Remember, this is the last non-Dodgers team to win a World Series,'' wrote Jennings.

As Jennings pointed out, the Rangers are the last non-Dodgers team to win the World Series, and despite it being two seasons ago, it feels like it's been longer than that. Texas has not made it back to the postseason in the last two seasons.

Other notable additions this offseason have been Chris Martin, Jakob Junis, and Tyler Alexander. The subtractions have been notable as well, with Merril Kelly leaving to rejoin the Arizona Diamondbacks and Shawn Armstrong leaving for the Cleveland Guardians. Tyler Mahle left for the Giants, and outfielder Adolis García was non-tendered and signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The American League West is a division that saw some change in the standings at the end of the season. The Seattle Mariners overtook the Houston Astros and claimed the top spot. In fact, the Astros missed the playoffs entirely after they failed to make it as a wild-card.

If the Rangers are going to get back into the postseason, they need to improve in a lot of areas in 2026, but Jennings' question is a fair one, as there have not been a lot of moves made to take the next step. It'll be interesting to see how things go under Schumaker in Year 1.

