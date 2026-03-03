Rangers Star Prospect Leads All of Spring Training in Impressive Offensive Stat

Spring training is an important opportunity for prospects to take advantage of significant playing time. It's a tool that players can use to refine their game and get back into the swing of things. Through 12 games, the Texas Rangers are 7-5 and have won three games in a row.

Cameron Cauley has been exceptional at the plate this spring. The 23-year-old infielder was drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft (73rd overall). Since then, he hasn't eclipsed Double-A ball, but the Houston, Texas native has had a scorching start to spring training.

Through nine games, Cauley has slashed .333/.360/.625 with eight total hits and three RBIs. However, there is one eye-popping stat that Cauley is leading all spring training hitters in.

Cauley is Consistently Getting High Exit Velocity

Texas Rangers infielder Cameron Cauley during media day. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

In an article by David Adler of MLB.com, he notes that Cauley leads all of spring training with 14 hard-hit balls, just ahead of Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

It's an incredible accomplishment given his 5'9" frame. Cauley certainly turned heads when he hit a home run against Seattle Mariners' ace Logan Gilbert on Sunday. It was his first long ball of the spring.

First Spring Training bomb for Cam Cauley on Sunday 💣



Cauley's hitting .364 with a 1.073 OPS and 5 XBH through 8 Cactus League contests pic.twitter.com/rR4M5gbOO5 — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) March 2, 2026

Rangers' manager Skip Schumaker gave high praise to Cauley. Per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News, Schumaker said, "He's doing all the little things like he should as a utility player to make a team and help us out now or later. You want a guy that opens your eyes enough that he's on the front of your mind in case anything happens. He's definitely making a name for himself."

That high praise continued from his teammates. In an interview with RightonRangers back in January, Texas infielder Cody Freeman named Cauley as a name to watch. It's clear that the young infielder is making a name for himself.

Cauley could be on a similar trajectory that Alejandro Osuna took last spring. He quickly rose the totem pole with his offense and earned an opportunity with the Rangers. With the injuries to Freeman and Justin Foscue, Cauley could make a case for an early call-up to the big leagues.

Second base is the biggest question mark in the current infield for Texas. While Josh Smith is capable of starting there, Cauley has earned consideration to be a depth piece on the bench. Cauley still has some work to do this spring, but he's been swinging a hot bat and certainly gained some traction within the organization.