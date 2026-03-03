What Spring Training Reps Reveal About Texas Rangers Prospect Trust Level

The Texas Rangers are off on Tuesday, their first day off during spring training since they arrived in Surprise, Ariz., nearly a month ago.

This spring, several of the Rangers’ top prospects have been in Major League camp and have worked out with the hope of getting some playing time in spring training games. Texas has already started sending some of them back to minor league spring training, which isn’t necessarily a reflection of trust. It’s more about getting them playing time as veterans take up more playing time.

Here, we gauge the Rangers’ trust level in four of their top prospects who have been in camp. Trust, in this case, is their level of trust that these prospects are ready to take on a Major League job sometime this season.

Cameron Cauley — High

Texas Rangers infielder Cameron Cauley. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Cauley is having a terrific spring training. He has slashed .333/.360/.625 with a home run and three RBI. The home run was hit off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert on Sunday. He’s gotten at bats in every spring training since 2022, but this time around he’s in position to have the kind of spring that Alejandro Osuna had last year, which set the outfielder up for a Major League promotion in May.

The Rangers have given him ample playing time, moved him around the diamond and he’s capitalized. He may not break camp on the opening day roster, but he’s building trust for a call-up sometime in 2026.

Jose Corniell — Medium

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jose Corniell. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Corniell made his MLB debut last September and he has yet to pitch in a spring training game. But he’s been dealing with back and triceps soreness during spring training. He has been throwing sides and manager Skip Schumaker has been happy with where he’s at.

When Texas announced its first wave of options back to minor league camp Corniell was not on it. But Winston Santos and Emiliano Teodo were. It’s reflective of the optimism that the Rangers have for him this season, though the Rangers are certainly hedging the bet. If he were healthy and pitching in games, he would be graded at high.

Carter Baumler — High

Texas Rangers pitcher Carter Baumler. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Because Baumler has Rule 5 draft rights, he must make the Rangers’ opening day roster. But, there are many cases when Major League teams place a bet on a Rule 5 player and it doesn’t come in. Baumler — who hasn’t pitched higher than Double-A — may be that player that makes good on it.

In three spring training games he’s thrown 3.2 innings and has allowed two hits and no runs. He’s also struck out four and walked one. He’s proven effective and he’s pushing for one of the final bullpen spots. He should get a couple of more chances this week. Two more scoreless outings and someone that had a job on lockdown going into camp will be worried.

Dalton Pence — Low

The Rangers drafted Pence in the 11th round of the 2024 MLB draft out of North Carolina. Texas held him out of minor league games in 2024 and then dropped him in the system last year. He pitched in 31 games at Class A Hickory and High-A Hub City, with a record of 4-4 and a 2.73 ERA. He struck out 103 and walked 27. That was enough to get him an invitation to spring training.

But he’s only pitched in one game, and an inning at that. He gave up a home run on 16 pitches but didn’t allow a walk or strikeout. Pence was one of the players optioned to minor league camp on Monday. He was never in the mix for a job this year, but Texas wanted to use a couple of weeks at Major League camp to super-charge his development.