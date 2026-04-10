Rangers Reliever’s Incredible Streak Reinforces His Value to Staff

It hardly seems to matter when Texas Rangers left-hander Jacob Latz pitches, he just shuts people down.

Latz was the pitcher the Rangers turned to in Philadelphia when they had to scratch Jacob deGrom at the last minute due to neck stiffness. All he did was pitch four pristine innings of baseball. Since then, he's been back in the bullpen, doing what he usually does. Only now he has set a franchise record and the process.

Entering this road trip, which starts on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Latz has retired 28 hitters without allowing a hit, which are the most hitless at bats against a pitcher to start a season in franchise history, dating back to 1961 when the Rangers in Washington.

He broke the record held by Yu Darvish, who retired 26 straight hitters in a perfect game bid in his first start of the 2013 season against the Houston Astros.

Jacob Latz’s Impressive Start

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Latz. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The argument could be made that what Latz has done is more impressive, given that he’s done it during a 10-game stretch that began with his start against Philadelphia on March 28. Plus, he’s done it as a starter and as a reliever.

Latz was pressed into service as the starter just a few hours before game time and he threw four scoreless, hitless innings. He gave up just one baserunner, which was on a walk. But no hits. And that’s the point here.

deGrom returned to the rotation in Baltimore and Latz returned to the bullpen. But he just kept dealing. On April 1 he threw a perfect inning in Baltimore. He threw in back-to-back games against Cincinnati last weekend and only gave up a walk in two innings of work.

Then, on Tuesday, he came in and threw two innings to set up a Jakob Junis save and retired all six hitters.

Through five appearances, he has no ERA, along with eight strikeouts and two walks in nine innings. Over five games, he’s faced two hitters above the minimum.

This impressive streak underscores why the Rangers held a spot for him in the bullpen as he competed with Kumar Rocker to be the fifth starter in the rotation during spring training.

Latz didn't win the job and Rocker pitched nicely in his first start. But Latz’s ability to swing in and out of the rotation and give Texas quality innings is a rare quality that any franchise would love to have. It’s a luxury the Rangers should take care of as the season continues.