What Rangers' Jake Burger Must Rediscover in 2026

What made the Texas Rangers the feared team they were in 2023, when they won the World Series, was the number of balls they hit over the fence. After tying with the Minnesota Twins for third-place in the MLB in team home runs in 2023 with 233, the Rangers haven't cracked the Top 10 since.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Last season, the Texas Rangers hit 175 home runs as a team, ranking 18th in the majors. Now, without Adolis Garcia, someone who was well known for his power in Texas, the Rangers need more from a formidable power threat in the middle of the lineup in the form of Jake Burger.

What Burger Needs to Rediscover in his Game

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Burger, a former first-round pick by the Chicago White Sox back in 2017, was brought into the franchise knowing they could count on him for excessive home run power, as he displayed in 2023 as a member of the White Sox and the Miami Marlins.

But when looking at his 2025 campaign with the Rangers and the home runs he hit, there is so much more damage that Burger can do that he left on the table. Hitting 19 homers in 103 games, Burger must return to his 30+ home run kind of power for Texas to fight its way back into the playoffs.

In 2023, Burger hit a career-high 34 home runs between Chicago and Miami, and in his second season with the Marlins, one year before joining the Rangers, he hit 29. Power is the name of Burger's game, and seeing him with less than 20 not only impacts his value but also decreases fear in the lineup.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Playing alongside Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager, Burger is one of Texas' top power-hitting options. While he may not have the best speed and tends to put the ball in play, he is primarily known for his home run potential. He cannot afford another season with fewer than 20 home runs.

Burger doesn't become a free agent until 2029, which ultimately means that if he wants to remain in Texas and compete for a championship with the Rangers, returning to his power stroke best helps his case, especially in job security and potential compensation next season.

Like other arbitration-eligible players, Burger and the Rangers reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth $3.2 million for the 2026 campaign, avoiding arbitration.

Knowing the damage he's done in the past, a full and healthy season is what's needed for the Texas first baseman to reestablish credibility. If he does so, the Rangers have a roster outlook that could return to the postseason.

More Rangers News