Trade Deadline Deals Create Runway for Rangers Sleeper Pitching Prospect

The Texas Rangers went all-in on improving its pitching at the trade deadline and it cost them dearly in terms of pitching prospects.

In came starter Merrill Kelly, along with relievers Phil Maton and Danny Coulombe. Out went Kohl Drake, Mitch Bratt, David Hagaman, Mason Molina, Skylar Hales and Garrett Horn. The deal for Drake, Bratt and Hagaman was notable because all three were Top 15 prospects and the return — Kelly — pitched two months for Texas before returning to his original team, Arizona, on a two-year deal.

The Rangers essentially got nothing out of the Kelly deal. Maton is now with the Chicago Cubs and Coulombe is looking for a contract.

Organizationally speaking, Texas must reload from within. One arm that isn’t ready yet, but has sleeper potential, according to Baseball America (subscription required) is Izack Tiger.

Izack Tiger, Rangers Sleeper Prospect

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Rangers drafted Tiger in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. He also spent some time in 2023 before his selection in the Cape Cod Baseball League. But, after he was drafted, Texas sent him to the Arizona Complex League to pitch in three games, including one start. He struck out four and walked two in four innings.

He picked up steam in 2024. He played for three different teams — the ACL Rangers, Class-A Down East and High-A Hickory — and he went 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 games, with 12 starts. He struck out 59 and walked 21 in 46 innings. He spent the final month of the season on the injured list at Hickory.

Last season should have been his chance to build on that, perhaps with a promotion to Double-A. But the 24-year-old never pitched. He had Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow, taking him out of the rotation for 2025 and putting him on High-A Hub City’s season-long injured list. The right-hander is expected to pitch sometime in 2026.

When he returns, Baseball America’s Josh Norris wrote that scouts and batters alike will get a look at an intriguing combination of pitches.

“When healthy, the righthander throws a hot, lively fastball and backs it with a slider and splitter that each project as above-average or plus pitches,” Norris wrote.

When Tiger is ready to pitch, he’ll likely get plenty of runway to build up to a starter’s load. If there are expectations surround him in 2026 it’s to stay healthy and in the rotation. If he recaptures the live fastball he had pre-surgery, he could move through the system quickly.

