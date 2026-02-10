Rangers Announce Television, Radio Schedule for Spring Training Games

The Texas Rangers begin spring training on Tuesday in Surprise, Ariz., as pitchers and catchers go through their first workouts.

Position players report on Feb. 15, and the first game of spring training is set for Feb. 20. On Monday the Rangers released the broadcast schedule for television and radio for spring training, with six games on television and nearly half of the games on radio.

Rangers Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

Six games will be broadcast on television — two on Rangers Sports Network and four on CW 33, meaning those four games will be on over-the-air broadcast. But the television games don’t start until March 14.

The first RSN game will be against the San Diego Padres at Surprise Stadium at 3:05 p.m. central time. It’s a split-squad game, with the other half of the roster at Cincinnati. The other RSN game is March 20, which is another split squad game. This time, the Rangers are hosting the San Francisco Giants at 7:05 p.m.

The four television games on CW 33 are on March 16 against the Chicago White Sox at 7:05 p.m., March 18 against the Kansas City Royals at 7:05 p.m., and the two exhibition games at Globe Life Field. Those games are set for 7:05 p.m. on March 23 and 1:05 p.m. on March 24.

On radio, flagship station 105.3 The Fan will broadcast the Rangers’ first road game against the Chicago Cubs at 2:05 p.m. The station will also broadcast the next game on Feb. 22 against the Colorado Rockies, which will be at home.

The station will also carry games on Feb. 28 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, March 1 against the Seattle Mariners, March 5 against the Kansas City Royals and March 7 against the San Francisco Giants. That is followed by broadcasts on March 8 against the Los Angeles Angels and March 14 against the Padres.

The station will broadcast every remaining spring training and exhibition game starting on March 15.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule

(All Arizona Times Except Where Indicated, all times subject to change)

Friday, Feb. 20: vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21 at Chicago Cubs Mesa (Sloan Park), 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22 vs. Colorado Rockies, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23 at Los Angeles Angels, Tempe, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 25 at Cleveland Guardians, Goodyear, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 p.m.; at Athletics, Mesa (Hohokam), TBA

Friday, Feb. 27 at Chicago White Sox (ss), Glendale, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 at Seattle Mariners, Peoria, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, March 2 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4 vs. Brazil WBC, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 vs. Kansas City Royals, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at San Francisco Giants (ss), Scottsdale, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 vs. Los Angeles Angels (ss), 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 9 at San Diego Padres, Peoria, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 vs. Athletics, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 13 at Colorado Rockies, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 vs. San Diego Padres (ss), 1:05 p.m.; at Cincinnati Reds — Goodyear TBA

Sunday, March 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), Glendale, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 vs. Kansas City Royals, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 at Milwaukee Brewers, Phoenix, 6:10 p.m.

Friday, March 20 Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants (ss), 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks, Salt River Fields, TBA

Monday, March 23 — Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT

Tuesday, March 24 — Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT

Home Games in Bold; ss-split squad

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ

