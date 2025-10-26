Should Rangers Overlook Closer’s Downturn with Mets in Free Agency?
The Texas Rangers are trimming payroll and trying to get younger. But there are areas where they must get better.
For the Rangers, closer has been an elusive problem the past several years. Texas has been unable to grow one that proved reliable and since 2023 the Rangers have built the bullpen by a committee approach. Kirby Yates emerged as an All-Star closer in 2024, but that wasn’t the plan to start the season.
In 2025, nearly 10 different Rangers pitchers had at least one save. Most of them are free agents. Texas will have to reload again. Even as they trim payroll, they’re being connected to logical closer candidates in free agency. Recently, MLB.com’s John Feinsand connected All-Star closer Ryan Helsley to the Rangers as a good fit in free agency. Texas will have to overlook Helsley’s two months in New York.
Traded by St. Louis at the deadline to the New York Mets, Helsley went 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA in 22 games as he blew four saves. Batters hit .301 against him, which doesn’t fit into his career profile as a hard-to-hit ninth inning arm. Before the trade, he was 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 36 games with the Cardinals, including 21 saves in 26 chances.
Determining whether Helsley is worth the money — and whether Texas can convince owner Ray Davis to spend it on a clear need — is something the Rangers must figure out as free agency starts next month.
Why Ryan Helsley?
Helsley grew into the closer role with the Cardinals. In his first three Major League seasons (2019-21) he was primarily a set-up man who converted two saves in six chances, had an ERA over .400 and finished with 13 holds in 95 appearances. They were serviceable numbers, but no hint of the closer he would emerge as in 2022.
That year was a breakthrough for the right-hander. He went 9-1 with a 1.25 ERA in 54 games. He saved 19 games in 23 chances and had seven holds. He struck out 47 and walked 27 in 47.1 innings. He was named a National League All-Star and was 12th in Cy Young voting. It was a sign of things to come.
In 2023 and 2024 batters hit below .200 against him. He went 10-6 and had an ERA around 2.00. He saved 63 games in 72 chances. That included a Major League-leading 49 saves in 2024, which led to another NL All-Star nod and a ninth-place finish in Cy Young voting.
From 2022-24 he saved 82 games in 95 chances and had a 1.83 ERA. He’s 31 years old and entering free agency for the first time.
Internally, Texas doesn’t have anyone with his track record. He won’t be the best closer on the market — that will be San Diego’s Robert Suarez. That could drive down his price. His track record, assuming his time in New York was an aberration, is worth the money for the Rangers and would be a wise investment on a three-year deal.