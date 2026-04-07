Three Moves Rangers Could Make to Improve Roster in Next Two Weeks

The Texas Rangers will be a month into the season in just a couple of weeks and there are some areas where they could use some help.

Beyond the top four spots in the order, Texas could use an offensive boost. While the bullpen has been solid, it’s had one persistent issue early in the season that must be resolved. That could require Texas to make some moves to try and shore those areas up.

So, what could Texas do, based on what it has on the roster and in the organization? Here are three moves it could make to help the team along.

Call up Justin Foscue, DFA or Trade Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers first baseman Justin Foscue. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

If there is an upside to Pederson’s home run on Sunday, it’s that he hit his first home run more than a month earlier than last season. But he was 0-for-16 at the plate before the home run and was booed in the at-bat before the home run after he struck out. Coming out of the game he was batting .059 after he batted .181 last year.

He won’t get nearly as much rope as he did a year ago. One must figure if the batting average hasn’t come up in the next couple of weeks the Rangers could turn to Foscue, who is batting .333 at Round Rock. He would give Texas more versatility off the bench as he can play most infield positions. He’s the most productive hitter in the system that is Major League ready.

Finding a taker for even part of the remainder of Pederson’s deal will be a tall order. Texas may have to eat it.

Call up Peyton Gray, DFA Chris Martin

Texas Rangers pitcher Chris Martin. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Martin has come out of the gate struggling with his location, something he acknowledged after he lost a tie game in the ninth inning on Friday. He has a 9.00 ERA and has allowed nine hits in four innings. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said they’re happy with Martin’s velocity. But the effectiveness has not been there. Martin knows it. If he keeps having issues in high leverage, he won’t last much longer.

Gray was the best reliever in camp that wasn’t on the 40-man roster. All he’s done at Round Rock is validate that. In three appearances he hasn’t allowed an earned run, has converted a save chance and has six strikeouts against one walk in 5.1 innings. His opportunity is coming. He didn’t get the call over Luis Curvelo because calling Gray up means moving a player off the 40-man roster. If Martin continues to struggle, he’ll get the next shot.

Start Ezequiel Duran over Josh Jung at Third Base

The Rangers could opt to flip Duran for Josh Smith at second base if Smith’s issues at the plate persist, but Duran has already flipped into the lineup for Jung a couple of times so far this season and Texas could opt to do it more consistently if Jung can’t get his average up above .200. He was batting .138 going into the Mariners series.

Meanwhile, Duran is off to a better start at the plate, as he was batting .231 with a home run and three RBI. It’s not ideal to bench Jung, but it might be necessary if his average tracks like this.